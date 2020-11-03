Sugarmore Reimagines Ariana Grande's '7 Rings'

A sexy, funky arrangement of Ariana Grande’s 2019 hit.

Hollow Spirit Studios is proud to announce the release of SUGARMORE'S fourth single, "7 Rings"; a sexy, funky arrangement of Ariana Grande's 2019 hit.

SUGARMORE burst onto the music scene into 2019 - covering current hits and staple pop songs of yesteryear with their highly musical, jazz-infused, badass pop sound. After just 3 official releases, SUGARMORE's covers have amassed a quarter million plays and views worldwide.

They immediately caught the attention of Long Island Music Hall of Fame Inductee, Richie Cannata (Billy Joel), who has since appeared in their videos as a guest member and mentor to the group.

"7 Rings" is of particular significance to SUGARMORE lead singer Dom Scott because he and Ariana Grande share the same voice teacher. Growing up in South Florida, both Dom Scott and Ariana Grande grew up studying with Aaron Hagan, (Meghan Trainor, Selena Gomez) and consequently, they both share a similar view on technique and pop styling. When Dom was asked to reimagine "7 Rings" with SUGARMORE, it was a no-brainer for him.

Furthermore, "7 Rings" is special to SUGARMORE because of their connection to Broadway. Dom Scott (Rock of Ages, Million Dollar Quartet), Daniel Bailey (Million Dollar Quartet, Hedwig), Jared Cannata (Summer Musical), and Jordan Cannata (Boy Band Review) are all staple members of the musical theater community. To be covering a song that was based off a Rodgers and Hammerstein tune is a retrospective icing on the cake for them.

Due to Covid-19, SUGARMORE was not able to record "7 Rings" in the same room together. Through some "pretty complex" technological setups, SUGARMORE is excited to deliver "7 Rings" as their first "Quarantine Edition" song.

SUGARMORE would like to acknowledge their label and community at Hollow Spirit Studios, without whom this project would not have been possible. Hollow Spirit Studios is an online community for artists and an online entertainment platform that promotes some of the most incredible work from up and coming artists. To learn more about Hollow Spirit Studios, visit hollowspiritstudios.com

"7 Rings" marks SUGARMORE's fourth single. Both the song and video will be released on Friday November 6th on Youtube, Spotify, Apple Music and all other platforms.

