Story Of The Year Release New Track 'Take The Ride'
Story Of The Year recently announced their upcoming 6th studio album Tear Me To Pieces, out March 10, 2023.
Story Of The Year have shared their newest single "Take The Ride", out now via SharpTone Records. The band brings their trademark energy to the new song, complete with an undeniably catchy danceable rhythm and vocals, to leave both diehard fans and new listeners hitting repeat.
"In the end, 'Take the Ride' is a song about surrendering to what life dealt you and embracing the chaos instead of fighting it," shares guitarist Ryan Phillips "The song captures the spirit of finding freedom through a reckless adventure, even if it's internal."
Story Of The Year recently announced their upcoming 6th studio album Tear Me To Pieces, out March 10, 2023 via SharpTone Records. The new album is distinctly, invitingly, loudly Story Of The Year. Heartache, desperation, motivation, toxic relationships, pain, loss, anger - all of the essential ingredients of the classic Story Of The Year sound propel Tear Me to Pieces in dazzling new ways. The new album features previously released singles "Real Life" and "Tear Me To Pieces".
Fans can pre-save Tear Me To Pieces now here.
"I think this album will be a defining moment in our career," says Phillips. "When our fans hear it, they'll be like, 'Oh, s, these dudes are ready to go!' This is the sound of a band putting everything into it. If a new band came out with this album, I'd be texting everyone in my band about it."
Story Of The Year's debut album, Page Avenue, was one of the first of its kind to sell a million copies. "Until the Day I Die" endures as both an anthem and mission statement. Tours with Linkin Park, My Chemical Romance, Deftones, and The Used cemented Story Of The Year's reputation as a stunning and engaging live act.
The connection between the band and audience transformed Story Of The Year from teenagers working in a St. Louis pizza chain franchise into hard rock headliners. Fans grew together with Dan Marsala, Ryan Philips, Josh Wills, and Adam Russell, from Page Avenue (2003), In the Wake of Determination (2005), The Black Swan (2008), The Constant (2010), to Wolves (2017).
They specialize in intense, passionate, confessional compositions that inspire and empower. Songs like "The Antidote," "Real Life," "Miracle," "The Ghost of You and I," "Anthem of Our Dying Day," and "Take Me Back" resonate with anyone.
Watch the new music video here:
