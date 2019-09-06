Stormzy Unveils New Single 'Sounds Of The Skeng'

Fresh off being awarded 'Solo Act Of The Year' at this year's British GQ 'Man Of The Year' Awards - and currently holding the number #1 chart position in the UK for his 'Take Me Back To London' collaboration with Ed Sheeran - multi-award-winning musician, Stormzy, has today unveiled his highly-anticipated new single, 'Sounds Of The Skeng'.



Produced by Sir Spyro (who produced Stormzy's 2017 hit single 'Big For Your Boots,' amongst others) 'Sounds Of The Skeng' is yet another supremely slick release from the modern day troubadour. With his South London flow aligning to a Grime production; Stormzy's confidence is ever-present, with his word play retaining his well-known comedic essence.



'Sounds Of The Skeng' comes on the heels of 'Crown,' Stormzy's second release in recent months which followed his remarkable return in April where he unveiled 'Vossi Bop', his first release since 2017. 'Vossi Bop' broke the record for the biggest week one streams for a British Rapper, ever, with streams accumulating to over 12.7 million! The single earnt Stormzy his first ever UK #1 single, holding the top position for two consecutive weeks!



Before Stormzy released his platinum-selling #1 debut album, 'Gang Signs & Prayer' in February 2017, many would merely have called him one of the most promising rappers on the UK scene. Just over two years on however, that description is utterly inadequate. A showman like no other, his remarkable ascent has been accompanied by his honest and relatable character. Known for evolving the underground musical landscape, as well as being a perennial political agitator, Stormzy is a true spokesman of black empowerment and social activism. He has become one of the UK's most inspiring cultural figures and earlier this year, during his headline performance at Glastonbury Festival, he took the opportunity to highlight a plethora of social issues, including the injustice of young black children being criminalized in a biased and disproportionate justice system.



Despite being out of the 'musical' spotlight last year, his philanthropy continued. In July 2018 Stormzy launched 'The Stormzy Scholarship' - a studentship which funds the study of two black students, each year, at Cambridge University and this summer, launched its second year of the scholarship. Subsequent to the scholarship, he unveiled #Merky Books, an imprint formed in collaboration with Penguin Random House UK which saw the release of own book 'Rise Up: The Story So Far' in November. Shortly after he revealed the imprint's 'Writers' Prize' - an initiative which looks for the best authors of the next generation. Adding further strings to his bow, the Ghanaian MC also announced his very own music record label #Merky Records in January 2018 - a subsidiary of Atlantic Records UK - which will look to sign the hottest new and emerging talent.



Further to Stormzy's incredible rise within his recorded music, the Croydon-born MC has also broken records in the live sphere and in June earlier this year he became the first British Rapper to ever headline Glastonbury Festival , one of the world's biggest music festivals! Shortly after, he headed to Ibiza for his annual #Merky Festival - a 2-day event which hosts some of the UK most in-demand artists. This year the festival sold-out in 48 hours, marking the first time - in Ibiza history - for a ticketed event to have all tickets sold off of the island, prior to the event.



Building momentum with impassioned support from his devoted fan base, Stormzy is now the proud possessor of over 25 awards including; 2 x BRIT Awards, 1 x Ivor Novello Award, 6 x MOBO Awards, 1 x Q Award, 1 x MTV EMA, 1 x BBC Music Award, 1 x Teen Choice Award, 3 x AIM Awards, 2 x BET Awards, 2 x British GQ Awards, 2 x Global Awards and many more.





Related Articles View More Music Stories