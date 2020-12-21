Storm Force Releases Christmas Single 'Last Christmas'

STORM FORCE, the explosive band that fans of classic hard melodic rock, have just released a special Christmas single, "Last Christmas". You can watch the lyric video below.

Storm Force, Last Christmas can be streamed or purchased at http://smarturl.it/stormforcelastxmas

Lead guitarist Greg Fraser discussed the new single, "We thought it might be fun to jam out a Christmas song to maybe help put a little positivity back in this world. Picking the song was the tough part. Our bass player Mike insisted it should be 'Wam's 'Last Christmas' because no one's really ever rocked that one up before. We literally banged this song out (drums, guitars, bass & vocals) in less than 2 hours. Our attitude was, "if it sucks, we won't release it!" We're quite happy with the results. So here it is, we hope you enjoy it & we wish you all a Merry Christmas!"

The reviews for the debut Storm Force release Age Of Fear have been phenomenal:



You can listen to the debut STORM FORCE album Age Of Fear online at http://smarturl.it/ageoffear﻿

Led by Greg Fraser and featuring one of today's most powerful and versatile lead vocalists in Patrick Gagliardi (formerly of Surface Tension), their debut record produced by Darius Szczepaniak (Black Crowes, Sum 41, Big Sugar) combines colossal, crushing melodic rock with hook-laden ballads and massive choruses reminiscent of vintage Cinderella, balanced by classic rock sensibilities of acts like The Who and Van Halen. The group hails from Niagara Falls, Canada and is rounded out by the blistering one-two punch rhythm section of ex-Panik and Step Echo drummer Brian Hamilton and sought-after session musician and touring bassist Mike Berardelli. Storm Force's groundbreaking new record is the result of a rich blend of rock influences spanning Triumph, UFO, Thin Lizzy, Foreigner, and so many more, and is be available on Escape Music worldwide.

Watch the lyric video here: