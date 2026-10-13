Sting to Launch STING 3.0 Las Vegas Residency at Caesars Palace in March 2027

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The Cherrytree Music Company, Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment announced that 17-time GRAMMY Award-winning musician Sting will return to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace with a new Las Vegas residency, 'STING 3.0.' Launching Thursday, March 4, 2027, the engagement follows his 'STING 3.0' World Tour and marks his return to The Colosseum after his 'My Songs' residency, which featured 22 sold-out performances from 2021 through 2023.

Accompanied by longtime guitarist Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas (Mumford & Sons, Maggie Rogers), 'STING 3.0' reinvents Sting's hits performed by a three-piece band. A solo performer and the frontman/bassist and principal songwriter for The Police, Sting continues to redefine and expand his musical horizons.

Under the management of Martin Kierszenbaum/Cherrytree Music Company, his innovative spirit remains central to the 'STING 3.0' Tour, which spotlights new creative interpretations of his catalog and inspired his latest live album, STING 3.0 LIVE, now available digitally, on CD and on 180g vinyl.

Recorded on the 'STING 3.0' Tour, STING 3.0 LIVE is a collection of his greatest hits, including 'Be Still My Beating Heart,' which has never-before been released as a live version. The 10-song digital album also features a live recording of 'Fragile,' Sting's 1987 single, which was covered by a children's choir in an episode of the Netflix miniseries Adolescence.

Tickets for the 'STING 3.0' Las Vegas residency go on sale to the public Saturday, Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. PT. Sting.com fan club members will have first access to a presale beginning Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. PT through Friday, Oct. 16 at 10 p.m. PT. (For more information, please visit sting.com/subscribe.) In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, as well as Live Nation customers will have access to a presale running Thursday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. PT through Friday, Oct. 16 at 10 p.m. PT.

A limited number of VIP meet & greet packages are available for each show. All tickets and packages can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com or in-person at The Colosseum box office. All shows begin at 8 p.m.

The 11 performances going on sale are:

March 2027: 4

March 2027: 6

March 2027: 7

March 2027: 10

March 2027: 12

October 2027: 14

October 2027: 16

October 2027: 17

October 2027: 20

October 2027: 22

October 2027: 23

About Sting

In Sting's career, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has received 17 GRAMMY Awards and sold 100 million albums worldwide from his combined work as one of the most distinctive solo artists in the world and former front man/bassist of The Police. A composer, singer-songwriter, actor, author and activist, Sting also has received a Golden Globe, four Oscar nominations, a Tony nomination, Billboard Magazine's Century Award and Kennedy Center Honors. This year, he is also starring in his Tony-nominated musical, The Last Ship, on a limited international tour and recently released a new album, The Night Watch: Live at the Rijksmuseum – a special, intimate performance, featuring his most celebrated hits and songs from the show, captured at one of Europe's most iconic museums.

Sting's support for human rights organizations such as the Rainforest Fund, Amnesty International, and Live Aid mirrors his art in its universal outreach. Along with wife Trudie Styler, Sting founded the Rainforest Fund in 1989 to protect both the world's rainforests and the indigenous people living there.

About the Cherrytree Music Company

Founded in 2005 by multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated songwriter/producer Martin Kierszenbaum, the Cherrytree Music Company provides management, record label and publishing services to a boutique roster of artists, producers and mixers. In the 19 years since its inception and launch of its first-ever release, Feist's 'Let It Die' album, Cherrytree has had an impact on the music landscape from managing Sting to launching Lady Gaga's first two albums. The Cherrytree Music Company has also released records by Ellie Goulding, LaRoux, Far East Movement and Robyn, whose 2010 Cherrytree release 'Body Talk' was named Album of the Decade by Rolling Stone. The Cherrytree Music Company is responsible for over 40-million-unit sales to-date.

About Live Nation Las Vegas

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Sting, LISA, Tim McGRaw and Rod Stewart at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Mary J. Blige and New Kids On The Block at Dolby Live at Park MGM; The B-52s, Earth, Wind & Fire, Foreigner, Styx and Chicago at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; Scorpions and John Fogerty at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; and Santana at House of Blues. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other artists to venues including Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Michelob ULTRA Arena, the Pearl at Palms Casino Resort and more. For additional information, visit livenationentertainment.com.

About Caesars Palace

Caesars Palace, the Las Vegas Strip resort, features 3,980 hotel guest rooms and suites, including the 182-room Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace, the Colosseum Tower and THE VILLAS Caesars Palace, which has earned the AAA Five Diamond rating. Both Caesars Palace and Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace have also received AAA Four Diamond designations. The 85-acre resort offers dining options including the Bacchanal Buffet and celebrity chef-branded restaurants, including Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen, Pronto by Giada, Amalfi by Bobby Flay, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden by Lisa Vanderpump, a Nobu restaurant, Restaurant Guy Savoy, Dominique Ansel's first Las Vegas bakery, Stanton Social Italian, Peter Luger and Brasserie B Parisian Steakhouse by Bobby Flay. The Celebrity Food Hall features Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy!, Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay, Tortazo by Rick Bayless, Buddy V's Pizzeria and Mokbar by Esther Choi. Cocktail destinations include Montecristo Cigar Bar, VISTA Cocktail Lounge, Stadia Bar and Caspian's.

The resort also features nearly 130,000 square feet of casino space, the Caesars Race & Sportsbook at Caesars Palace with a 143-foot HD LED screen, a five-acre Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis, the Qua Baths & Spa, Hairdreams by Michael Boychuck, five wedding chapels and gardens, and the 75,000-square-foot OMNIA Nightclub and OMNIA Dayclub & Skybar.

The 4,300-seat Colosseum currently spotlights entertainers including LISA, Nikki Glaser and David Spade, Sting and Tim McGRaw. The Green Fairy Garden in front of Caesars Palace hosts ABSINTHE by Spiegelworld. The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace showcases more than 160 boutiques and restaurants. Caesars Palace is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit caesarspalace.com.

Know When To Stop Before You Start. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling or texting 1-800-522-4700, Caesars License Company, LLC.

Photo Credit: Carter B. Smith



Photo Credit: Carter B. Smith

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