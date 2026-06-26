Listen: Sting Releases Live Recording of Rijksmuseum Performance

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17-time Grammy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated artist, Sting, has released The Night Watch: Live at the Rijksmuseum, a twelve-track live album recorded inside Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum, home to Rembrandt, Vermeer, and Judith Leyster.

For the show, Sting performed among paintings in the museum’s Gallery of Honor, singing intimate ballads & classic hits from his repertoire. The artist sees a close connection between songs and paintings: "The longer you look at a painting, the more you discover in it. It's the same with a song – the more often you hear it, the more you understand it.”

Playing a rare 17th-century guitar — originally crafted for the court of Louis XIV — and accompanied by his longtime collaborator & guitarist, Dominic Miller, Sting performed selections from his Tony Award-nominated musical The Last Ship as well as The Police classics and solo hits.

Produced by Martin Kierszenbaum, The Night Watch: Live at the Rijksmuseum is available now on CD and vinyl, as well as all streaming platforms.

In Sting’s distinguished career, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has received 17 GRAMMY Awards and sold 100 million albums worldwide from his combined work as one of the most distinctive solo artists in the world and former front man/bassist of The Police.

A composer, singer-songwriter, actor, author and activist, Sting also has received a Golden Globe, four Oscar nominations, a Tony nomination, Billboard Magazine’s Century Award and Kennedy Center Honors. The musician recently starred in a reimagined production at the Metropolitan Opera House.

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