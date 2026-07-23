Joe Sumner Debuts New Song on Cardboard Sessions

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Joe Sumner debuted a new song on Cardboard Sessions, the acoustic performance series known for stripped-down artist recordings.

Sumner, the son of Sting, performed and debuted 'Current Events' — a song he wrote during the session itself, described as a reflection on living in a Cardboard World. During the session, he played every cardboard instrument available, building the song piece by piece with no rehearsal and no prior plan.

Sumner was given a cardboard guitar and a simple prompt: have fun.

Photo Credit: Marc Wierenga

Photo Credit: Marc Wierenga

ABOUT CARDBOARD SESSIONS

Cardboard Sessions is a free-form video series that brings musicians together to play instruments built and designed by the creators of Cardboard Chaos and Ernest Packaging, where progressive concept ideas in sports and music are crafted from cardboard and include cardboard Vans sneakers, a cardboard surfboard, a cardboard skateboard that was rode by Tony Hawk and more. A creative exploration of the love of music and the chance to hear something original with no rehearsal, no plan, and no rules. Artists who have had the opportunity to play the cardboard creations in past sessions include ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, J Mascis, Matt Sorum, Terry Reid, Daru Jones, Marcus King, Robby Krieger, Preservation Hall All-Star Band, LP, Pete Yorn, Meg Myers, Dogstar, and more.

ABOUT ERNEST PACKAGING

Ernest Packaging is a family-owned company that creates wonderful, unconventional solutions for its clients. It's been that way since 1946, and it still stands to this day. Ernest Packaging offers end-to-end business solutions to help companies streamline processes, keeping costs down, social buzz up, and growth thriving.



Photo Credit: MARC WIERENGA

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