THE TRUTH Opens in Nashville with Miranda Lambert, Jack White

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The Truth, a new 4,400-capacity live music venue from Live Nation and AJ Capital in Nashville's Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood, opens October 1 with a sold-out, one-night-only performance by Miranda Lambert.

The venue kicks off a packed first season spanning genres, with three more sold-out shows featuring rising artists Malcolm Todd, Role Model, and Freya Skye, followed by Jack White, The Chicks, Sting, The Smashing Pumpkins, Hardy, Beck, GloRilla, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Bleachers, Limp Bizkit, Foster the People, Goose, Orville Peck, Jodeci, Stephen Wilson Jr. and more through the end of the year.

But The Truth isn't a venue that could have been built anywhere. Every detail was designed to make it feel unmistakably Nashville. Even the name is rooted in Music City: legendary songwriter Harlan Howard famously said all you need to write a good song is 'three chords and the truth.' That sense of place carries through every corner of the venue—from its raw brick architecture and the song lyrics that greet fans at the door to the food on the menu.

'Our aspiration for The Truth is simple: to create a venue worthy of the city that inspired it,' said Sally Williams, President of Nashville Music & Business Strategy, Live Nation. 'We want fans to feel connected to the music and artists to feel genuinely welcome and cared for. We want The Truth to feel unmistakably Nashville – rooted in its extraordinary musical legacy and reflective of the creative community shaping its future.'

Where the Music Comes First

Designed from the ground up by Blueprint Studio, Live Nation's in-house design and development group, The Truth was built to bring artists and fans closer together.

Instead of building out, the venue builds up, with three tiers that keep fans close to the performance. The result is a room that feels remarkably intimate, with no fan more than 150 feet from the stage. Artists can feel the energy of the crowd and fans can experience the kind of closeness that makes a great show unforgettable.

That same sense of restraint shapes the architecture. Brick, concrete, blackened steel, wood and black denim are left raw and exposed, stripping away unnecessary embellishment and keeping the focus where it belongs: on the stage.

World-class sound engineers carefully engineered the acoustics with the same intention to preserve the clarity and power of the performance throughout the room.

Nashville In Every Detail

In the Lyric Lobby, a custom chandelier projects the performing artist's lyrics, immersing fans in the story of the music before the show even begins. Upstairs, the Set List Studio uses an antique 1950s letterpress to print each night's setlist, offering fans a one-of-a-kind memento of the show.

That connection to Nashville continues throughout the building. Five local printmakers were commissioned to create original works for the artist areas backstage, drawing inspiration from the neighborhood, Nashville and Tennessee to give visiting artists a distinct sense of place.

In the two-story Vinyl Room premium listening lounge, The Truth has collaborated with neighboring United Record Pressing to select and incorporate artifacts that celebrate Nashville's rich vinyl heritage.

Tennessee On The Menu

The Truth's food and beverage program is rooted in Tennessee traditions.

Harlan's, the mezzanine whiskey bar, offers bottles from 34 Tennessee whiskey makers with more to come in what will be one of the largest collections of Tennessee whiskey served at a music venue.

Inspired by 1970s Japanese listening rooms, the Vinyl Room offers an Asian-inspired menu with standout dishes including steak frites made with locally sourced grass-fed beef from Bear Creek Farm, sushi 'tots' and taiyaki, alongside an extensive craft cocktail program.

Tennessee traditions also find their way onto the menu, including a handheld sandwich that riffs on the familiar 'meat and three' barbecue tradition. Local ingredients are featured throughout, including seasonal Tennessee peaches and handmade jam.

Supporting Nashville's Creative Future

The Truth's connection to the community extends beyond the show. Live Nation has made multi-year commitments to the Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) and W.O. Smith Music School, supporting songwriters and the next generation of Nashville musicians.

In a fitting first act, students from W.O. Smith will be the first musicians to take The Truth's stage, performing at a soft opening ahead of the venue's official opening on October 1. Located just up the street, W.O. Smith has provided music instruction, instruments and performance opportunities to young people since 1984.

'The Truth is a prestigious addition to Music City, and we are grateful for Live Nation's commitment to music education,' said Dr. Valerie Cordero, Executive Director of W.O. Smith Music School. 'Our student musicians have worked incredibly hard on their repertoire. Being the first to perform on this stage will be an achievement that they remember for the rest of their lives.'

The venue is also partnering with Wedgewood-Houston neighbor Humphreys Street, a social enterprise that creates jobs and mentorship opportunities for local teens, to provide custom coffee and soaps for artists and crews backstage.

Together, these partnerships reflect the larger ambition behind The Truth: to celebrate the culture that made Nashville Music City, while investing in the people who will carry it forward.

Tickets and additional information are available at TheTruthNashville.com.

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