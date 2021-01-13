Still Corners Share New Track 'White Sands'

Today Still Corners have shared new track "White Sands", taken from their forthcoming fifth studio album, The Last Exit, that will be released next Friday, January 22nd, 2021 via Wrecking Light Records. Premiering this morning via KEXP, you can listen to the track and watch its wayfaring lyric video below!

A desert-noir soundtrack in miniature, "White Sands" tells a classic ghost story of a phantom who roams the dunes and highways scaring travellers as they cross the land. Tessa Murray croons over a quick beat, clean-tone guitar and shimmering atmospherics.

On The Last Exit, Still Corners return with a sweeping album about the open road. Consisting of eleven beautifully crafted songs with organic instrumentation, romantic guitar lines, spacious drums and the wistful melancholy voice of Tessa Murray, The Last Exit evokes the vast space of the desert and rolling unconcerned skies.

The Last Exit track listing:

1. The Last Exit

2. Crying

3. White Sands

4. Till We Meet Again

5. A Kiss Before Dying

6. Bad Town

7. Mystery Road

8. Static

9. It's Voodoo

10. Shifting Dunes

11. Old Arcade

pre-order The Last Exit HERE

﻿

CONNECT:

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Web