Steve Lacy Announces Debut Headline Tour
Steve Lacy -- best known as the guitarist of space-soul band THE INTERNET - announces his highly-anticipated solo headline tour this fall, culminating in a very special show at The Wiltern in Lacy's hometown of Los Angeles this October. The tour follows on the massive critical success of his debut album Apollo XXI which was released on 3qtr via AWAL earlier this year.
One of the most eagerly awaited debuts of the last couple years, Apollo XXI instantly won acclaim from critics with The Fader calling it "one of the most anticipated releases of this year" and The Guardian describing it as "a casually confident kaleidoscope". Lacy has also recently been featured on the cover of i-D's 'Voice of a Generation Issue', Crack Magazine, GQ Korea and Document Journal.
Steve Lacy tour dates:
9/26/19 Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
9/28/19 Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater
9/30/19 Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theater
10/3/19 Boston, MA @ House of Blues
10/5/19 New York, NY @ Apollo Theater
10/6/19 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
10/7/19 Philadelphia, PA @ Theater of Living Arts
10/9/19 Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
10/10/19 New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
10/13/19 Houston, TX @ House of Blues
10/21/19 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
10/22/19 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
10/25/19 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
10/28/19 Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory S.A.
10/29/19 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory N.P.
10/30/19 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
11/12/19 Copenhagen, DK @ DK Pumpehuset
11/13/19 Berlin, DE @ Lido
11/15/19 Amsterdam, HL @ HL Paradiso
11/17/19 Cologne, DE @ Club Volta
11/18/19 Brussels, BE @ Botanique
11/19/19 Paris, FR @ La Cigale
11/22/19 London, UK @ Forum