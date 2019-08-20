Steve Lacy Announces Debut Headline Tour

Steve Lacy -- best known as the guitarist of space-soul band THE INTERNET - announces his highly-anticipated solo headline tour this fall, culminating in a very special show at The Wiltern in Lacy's hometown of Los Angeles this October. The tour follows on the massive critical success of his debut album Apollo XXI which was released on 3qtr via AWAL earlier this year.

One of the most eagerly awaited debuts of the last couple years, Apollo XXI instantly won acclaim from critics with The Fader calling it "one of the most anticipated releases of this year" and The Guardian describing it as "a casually confident kaleidoscope". Lacy has also recently been featured on the cover of i-D's 'Voice of a Generation Issue', Crack Magazine, GQ Korea and Document Journal.

Steve Lacy tour dates:

9/26/19 Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

9/28/19 Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theater

9/30/19 Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theater

10/3/19 Boston, MA @ House of Blues

10/5/19 New York, NY @ Apollo Theater

10/6/19 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/7/19 Philadelphia, PA @ Theater of Living Arts

10/9/19 Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

10/10/19 New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

10/13/19 Houston, TX @ House of Blues

10/21/19 Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

10/22/19 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

10/25/19 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

10/28/19 Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory S.A.

10/29/19 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory N.P.

10/30/19 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/12/19 Copenhagen, DK @ DK Pumpehuset

11/13/19 Berlin, DE @ Lido

11/15/19 Amsterdam, HL @ HL Paradiso

11/17/19 Cologne, DE @ Club Volta

11/18/19 Brussels, BE @ Botanique

11/19/19 Paris, FR @ La Cigale

11/22/19 London, UK @ Forum





