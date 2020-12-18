Steve Aoki Reworks Crass Classics on 'Banned From The Roxy (Steve Aoki's Basement Tapes Remix)'

Steve Aoki pays homage to punk pioneers Crass on a scathing rework of their renowned 1978 single "Banned From The Roxy." By layering a surging sub bass and quick-paced drum n' bass licks beneath Crass' Steve Ignorant's unmistakable vocals, Aoki amplifies the fervor behind the original song while adding his own electronic angle on "Banned From The Roxy (Steve Aoki's Basement Tapes Remix)." All net proceeds from Aoki's remix will go towards Refuge, a U.K.-based organization that aids women and children facing domestic violence.

"Remixing the legendary band Crass the first time around was a big honor for me. And I just couldn't say no to the chance to put a second spin on things especially with the money raised going to such a worthy cause. My Basement Tapes remix is not only another take on the track, which I'm excited to share with you all, but another chance to help women & children in need," said Steve Aoki.

First released in 1978, Crass's The Feeding of the Five Thousand album pre-empted rap and grime in its hard-on-the-beat, fast fire, and uncompromising lyrics. Over the next few years, the group would brazenly define political punk, through a compelling mix of anarcho-driven punk songs and avant-garde art. Advocating for feminism, animal rights and rejecting facism were central to Crass's ideology, as was maintaining a true DIY spirit. This way of thinking and looking at the world would ultimately influence Steve Aoki as he became involved in the early-aughts SoCal punk and hardcore underground.

Today Aoki revisits his punk roots as he rips apart The Feeding of the Five Thousand single "Banned At The Roxy," while simultaneously preserving the passion and head-banging gusto that made the song so compelling upon its initial release.

As global stay-at-home orders have become more and more enforced, domestic abuse helplines are needed now more than ever. Refuge noted: "Since the start of lockdown, Refuge has seen a 66% rise in demand for its Helpline, and a 950% rise in visits to its Helpline website. This shows the sheer extent of the need for specialist domestic abuse services - not just during lockdown but beyond. Every penny raised helps us to ensure that no woman or child is turned away from safety."

Counting nearly 3 billion music streams to his name, Steve Aoki is a true visionary. Billboard described the 2x-GRAMMY-Nominated artist/DJ/producer and Dim Mak Records founder as "one of the most in-demand entertainers in the world." As a solo artist, Aoki boasts a lauded cross-genre discography that includes 7 studio albums and collaborations with Lil Uzi Vert, Maluma, BTS, Linkin Park and Louis Tomlinson amongst others. In 1996, he established Dim Mak out of his college dorm room, a trendsetting record label, events/lifestyle company and apparel brand. It has served as a launch pad for global acts like The Chainsmokers, Bloc Party, The Bloody Beetroots, and The Kills, in addition to being the home of early releases from acts such as ZEDD and Diplo. As a nightlife impresario, Aoki's legendary Hollywood club night Dim Mak Tuesdays hosted early performances from future superstars such as Kid Cudi, Daft Punk, Lady Gaga, and Travis Scott. A true renaissance man, Steve Aoki is also a fashion designer, author and entrepreneur. In 2012, he founded THE AOKI FOUNDATION, which primarily supports organizations in the field of brain science research with a specific focus on regenerative medicine and brain preservation. In addition, Aoki has pushed his clothing line Dim Mak Collection to new heights, both with original designs and collaborations with everyone from A Bathing Ape to the Bruce Lee estate. Aoki's multi-faceted journey is chronicled through the Grammy-nominated Netflix documentary I'll Sleep When I'm Dead (2016) and his memoir BLUE: The Color of Noise (2019). In the summer of 2020, Aoki unveiled his Latin music imprint, Dim Mak En Fuego, continuing to break down musical and cultural boundaries 'by any means necessary.'

Crass were an English art collective and punk rock band formed in 1977 who promoted anarchism as a political ideology, a way of life and a resistance movement. Crass popularised the anarcho-punk movement of the punk subculture, advocating direct action, animal rights, feminism, anti-fascism, and environmentalism. The band used and advocated a DIY ethic approach to its albums, sound collages, leaflets, and films. Crass spray-painted stencilled graffiti messages in the London Underground system and on advertising billboards, coordinated squats and organised political action. The band expressed its ideals by dressing in black, military-surplus-style clothing and using a stage backdrop amalgamating icons of perceived authority such as the Christian cross, the swastika, the Union Jack and the ouroboros. The band was critical of the punk subculture and youth culture in general. Nevertheless, the anarchist ideas that they promoted have maintained a presence in punk. Due to their free experimentation and use of tape collages, graphics, spoken word releases, poetry and improvisation, they have been associated with avant-punk and art punk.

Listen here: