Stereophonics to Continue Tour with New U.S. Headline Dates

Following their largely sold-out North American run earlier this year, legendary U.K. band Stereophonics will return to the U.S. for additional headline dates this Fall. The shows kick off on September 20 in Nashville, with stops in Austin, Dallas, San Diego, plus performances at Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta and Ohana Festival in Dana Point.
The artist presale begins Wednesday, April 30 at 10 A.M. local time, with local presales beginning on Thursday, May 1 at 10 A.M. local time and general on sale on Friday, May 2 at 10 A.M. local time. Tickets are available for presale HERE.
Their European leg is currently underway, just having kicked off in Brussels and including stops in Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Madrid, Milan, Dublin, Glasgow, London and more. See below for a complete list of dates.
Leading up to the album’s release, the band shared “Seems Like You Don’t Know Me” and “There’s Always Gonna Be Something” from the LP. Written and recorded in London, Make ‘em Laugh, Make ‘em Cry, Make ‘em Wait marks the band’s highly anticipated return with an eight record LP. As with previous album artwork, Kelly Jones has gravitated towards different art forms to influence the project's aesthetic, whether that be paintings, books or films.
Stereophonics has cemented their position as one of our most enduring and loved bands with 1.5B+ in worldwide streams, 10M+ in U.K. album sales, eight #1 albums, 12 “Top 10 albums” and 10 “Top 10 Singles”. They have earned their status and respect amongst their fans, peers and artists from across the musical generations, ranging from Bob Dylan to David Bowie to Dua Lipa. Their knack for blending rock sensibilities with soaring melodies keeps their sound vital, while Kelly Jones’ ever-introspective lyrics continue to resonate with each passing year.
April 29—Paris, France—Zenith La Villette
April 30—Amsterdam, Netherlands—AFAS Live
May 2—Hamburg, Germany—Sporthalle
May 3—Berlin, Germany—Uber Eats Music Hall
May 5—Munich, Germany—TonHalle München
May 6—Cologne, Germany—Live Music Hall
May 8—Zürich, Switzerland—X-TRA
May 9—Lyon, France—Transbordeur
May 11—Madrid, Spain—Sala La Riviera
May 12—Barcelona, Spain—Razzmatazz
May 14—Milan, Italy —Alcatraz
May 25—Warrington, England—Neighbourhood Weekender
May 30—Hulst, Netherlands—Vestrock Festival
May 31—Hellendoorn, Netherlands—Dauwpop Festival
June 5—Belfast, UK—Belsonic
June 6—Dublin, Ireland—St. Anne's Park
June 7—Cork, Ireland—Virgin Media Park
June 14—Huddersfield, UK—The John Smith's Stadium
June 21—Isle of Wight Festival—Seaclose Park, Newport, Isle of Wight
June 28—Glasgow, UK—Bellahouston Park
July 4—London, UK—Finsbury Park
July 11—Cardiff, UK—Principality Stadium
July 12—Cardiff, UK—Principality Stadium
August 16—Norfolk, UK—Sandringham Estate
September 20—Nashville, TN—Brooklyn Bowl
September 21—Atlanta, GA—Shaky Knees Festival
September 23—Austin, TX—Emo’s
September 24—Dallas, TX—Granada Theatre
September 26—Dana Point, CA—Ohana Festival
September 27—San Diego, CA—Humphreys
