Stereophonics to Continue Tour with New U.S. Headline Dates

Following their largely sold-out North American run earlier this year, legendary U.K. band Stereophonics will return to the U.S. for additional headline dates this Fall. The shows kick off on September 20 in Nashville, with stops in Austin, Dallas, San Diego, plus performances at Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta and Ohana Festival in Dana Point.

The artist presale begins Wednesday, April 30 at 10 A.M. local time, with local presales beginning on Thursday, May 1 at 10 A.M. local time and general on sale on Friday, May 2 at 10 A.M. local time. Tickets are available for presale HERE.

Their European leg is currently underway, just having kicked off in Brussels and including stops in Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Madrid, Milan, Dublin, Glasgow, London and more. See below for a complete list of dates.

Leading up to the album’s release, the band shared “Seems Like You Don’t Know Me” and “There’s Always Gonna Be Something” from the LP. Written and recorded in London, Make ‘em Laugh, Make ‘em Cry, Make ‘em Wait marks the band’s highly anticipated return with an eight record LP. As with previous album artwork, Kelly Jones has gravitated towards different art forms to influence the project's aesthetic, whether that be paintings, books or films.

Stereophonics has cemented their position as one of our most enduring and loved bands with 1.5B+ in worldwide streams, 10M+ in U.K. album sales, eight #1 albums, 12 “Top 10 albums” and 10 “Top 10 Singles”. They have earned their status and respect amongst their fans, peers and artists from across the musical generations, ranging from Bob Dylan to David Bowie to Dua Lipa. Their knack for blending rock sensibilities with soaring melodies keeps their sound vital, while Kelly Jones’ ever-introspective lyrics continue to resonate with each passing year.

TOUR DATES

April 29—Paris, France—Zenith La Villette

April 30—Amsterdam, Netherlands—AFAS Live

May 2—Hamburg, Germany—Sporthalle

May 3—Berlin, Germany—Uber Eats Music Hall

May 5—Munich, Germany—TonHalle München

May 6—Cologne, Germany—Live Music Hall

May 8—Zürich, Switzerland—X-TRA

May 9—Lyon, France—Transbordeur

May 11—Madrid, Spain—Sala La Riviera

May 12—Barcelona, Spain—Razzmatazz

May 14—Milan, Italy —Alcatraz

May 25—Warrington, England—Neighbourhood Weekender

May 30—Hulst, Netherlands—Vestrock Festival

May 31—Hellendoorn, Netherlands—Dauwpop Festival

June 5—Belfast, UK—Belsonic

June 6—Dublin, Ireland—St. Anne's Park

June 7—Cork, Ireland—Virgin Media Park

June 14—Huddersfield, UK—The John Smith's Stadium

June 21—Isle of Wight Festival—Seaclose Park, Newport, Isle of Wight

June 28—Glasgow, UK—Bellahouston Park

July 4—London, UK—Finsbury Park

July 11—Cardiff, UK—Principality Stadium

July 12—Cardiff, UK—Principality Stadium

August 16—Norfolk, UK—Sandringham Estate

September 20—Nashville, TN—Brooklyn Bowl

September 21—Atlanta, GA—Shaky Knees Festival

September 23—Austin, TX—Emo’s

September 24—Dallas, TX—Granada Theatre

September 26—Dana Point, CA—Ohana Festival

September 27—San Diego, CA—Humphreys

