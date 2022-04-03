Stephen Wrench Releases Country Song, 'Storm'

Stephen Wrench's new single, Storm, rolls like a sampler of his across-the-board genius as a singer/songwriter whose musical and melodic creativity and lyrical depth and insight know no bounds. Country music doesn't have to be loud, glamorous, nor feature an elaborate instrumental arrangement to be endearing. The laid-back, simplistic side is the most emotional and entrancing, and this is the side Stephen Wrench is playing off in his new single "Storm".

Striking a balance between a John Denver-style folk/pop and the bucolic melodicism of traditional country music, Stephen Wrench channels some of the most spellbinding aesthetical attributes of both genres beautifully, "Storm" will serve more as a boon to the Nashville puritans among us than anyone else.

The vocals are cleanly presented to us in the mix. There's never a moment in which the string melodies are clouded by a bassline or partly concealed behind a prominent showing of strength from the vocal - they're always at the forefront of our attention, guiding us into the guts of the music.

The keys are quite the stunning instrumental counterpart to the lyrics in "Storm," and to some degree, they're the foundation for every cathartic vocal harmony in the song.

Stephen has worked with some of the most groundbreaking artists on the planet and performed all over the world on stages in front of thousands and at small-town honky tonks. This St. Augustine, FL based force of nature and creative free agent proudly proclaims he's "played with everybody and every band but been a member of nothing." Now, with a mindset fueled by the promise of a new decade, the man who's proudly been standing on the shoulder of giants is diving headfirst into the next and perhaps most exciting phase of his multi-faceted career.

Having penned literally hundreds of songs in all genres for years - pop, rock, country, R&B, Americana, you name it - Wrench is shining a spotlight on board genius as a singer/songwriter whose musical and melodic creativity and lyrical depth and insight know no bounds.

Asked why he is still writing and producing new songs, Stephen said, 'This is what I do.' I feel the same way about my playing, singing and songwriting. I'm a musician and creator. And when I'm performing, I will close my eyes and essentially let my soul out of my body.

"When you can touch people and make people feel that...when their hair is standing up as they feel the transcendence...then you've accomplished your goal. After spending too many years on the sidelines, I'm really excited about people hearing my songs and experiencing me as an artist firsthand."