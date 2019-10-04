Stephanie Quayle Releases Latest EP IF I WAS A COWBOY

Country music singer-songwriter, Stephanie Quayle, has released her latest EP, If I Was A Cowboy, available now on all digital streaming platforms.



The EP encapsulates Stephanie's roots growing up in Montana surrounded by the unbridled spirit of the American Cowboy. The title track, "If I Was A Cowboy," debuted as a Top 10 Most Added record at country radio and breath-taking visuals of the single's music video (in partnership with Wrangler) has surpassed over half a million views.



"My heart is so full with the early feedback for this project," says Quayle. "I hope that the freedom I feel singing it will also be felt by those hearing it."

Track Listing:

1. "If I Was a Cowboy" (Nicolle Glayon, Ross Copperman, Shane McAnally)

2. "Evel Knievel" (Stephanie Quayle, Tori Tullier, Karen Kosowski)

3. "Whatcha Drinkin 'Bout" (Stephanie Quayle, Ryland Fisher, Joey Ebach)

4. "Second Rodeo" (Stephanie Quayle, Anna Vaus, Scott Stepakoff)

5. "Untitled" (Nicolle Galyon, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley)

Recently, Stephanie performed an EP release show for If I Was A Cowboy to a packed house at New York's popular music venue, The Bowery Electric. Stephanie also performed at the famed Grand Ole Opry for their popular "Opry Country Classics" series where she shared the stage with Shenandoah, Jerrod Niemann, among others.



Stephanie is also currently on the road hitting stops all across the U.S.



Upcoming Tour Dates:

10/5/19 Alpharetta, GA Kicks 101.5 Country Fair

10/8/19 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry

10/9/19 Modesto, CA KAT Country 103 Girls & Guitars

10/10/19 San Diego, CA Moonshine Beach w/ Aaron Watson

10/11/19 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre w/ Aaron Watson

10/12/19 Memphis, TN Flocktoberfest at Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid

10/26/19 Lexington, NC The Barbecue Festival

10/27/19 Nashville, TN The Bluebird Café

11/1/19 Las Vegas, NV Stoney's Rockin' Country

11/2/19 Napa, CA Live in the Vineyard

11/3/19 Napa, CA Live in the Vineyard





