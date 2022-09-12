Stefflon Don & Tekno Team Up With Kelvyn Boy for 'Down Flat' Remix

Global Ghanian superstar Kelvyn Boy releases the official remix to his hit single "Down Flat" [via Blakk Arm Group] featuring Nigerian singer/songwriter Tekno and British-Jamaican artist Stefflon Don.

"Down Flat" now stands as one of the most discussed records released from a Ghanaian artist and acts as Kelvyn Boy's most decorated record to date. Since its release earlier this year, the single has cemented an international impact within Continental Africa, Europe, and the U.K. regions as it rises with attention in the North American states. Today's remix release poises the single to reach the attention of many more given the powerful collective Kelvyn Boy has called on.

"The main message of African music is about unification, which is why people of all walks can connect to the sound. When you listen to Afrobeats in particular, you hear the inspiration of Hip Hop, R&B, Reggae, Dancehall, and more genres. Tekno and Steflfon Don lead with this energy, so it was natural to ask them both to get on the remix. If one more person feels more connected to the track after listening to the remix, the job here is fulfilled," Kelvyn Boy shares.

Kelvyn Boy has taken a literal approach to bring the sound of Afrobeats to international audiences as he embarked on a worldwide tour that kicked off this past June. Making stops in Italy, Amsterdam, London, and more Kelvyn sets sight to continue to bring the sound and richness of his music to the forefront. Recently, Kelvyn visited North America for the first time to support sold-out shows and festival appearances in New York City, Maryland, Los Angeles, Chicago, and more.

Kelvyn Boy is preparing his long-awaited follow-up project to his second album Black Star.

Kelvin Brown known by his stage name Kelvyn Boy is an Afrobeats crusader and a household name in the Ghanaian Afro-Pop /Highlife space. The young musician and songwriter is a native of Assin Fosu in the Eastern region of Ghana. He has swiftly gained waves of interest in the local music industry and the world at large with his fresh sound and peculiar approach to the genre he chooses, which is setting him apart from his peers. Kelvyn Boy's passion for music started at an early age where he used to sing with every opportunity that came his way.

In 2008, he got his first musical opportunity to sing in churches and from that time he got noticed for his melodious voice and thereafter was recommended by others. In 2010 he was performing at Karaoke nights and pubs. The passionate artiste having been influenced musically by Michael Jackson, Osibisa, FelaKuti, and Bob Marley, who he says still inspire him because of their work ethic. He mastered the process of his music writing skills in 2012 and began adding his vocals on beats. He looks to soar higher in his music career just like his predecessors.

Kelvyn Boy has a unique musical style derived from his desire to sing and compose lyrics with everything happening around him. His soulful side, which he adopted from regularly singing in church, makes his sound very melodic. He, however, hopes to develop his music career around these various genres; Afro-beats, Afro-pop, Reggae, Dancehall, Highlife or a fusion of 'feel-good genres' for music lovers. He plans to study and create his own unique sound out of what he has learned from these amazing music genres. Generally, the theme of his songs is woven around romantic and uplifting themes.

With his soulful voice and electrifying performances, he has attracted a growing fanbase across the world having staged performances in Belgium on the 'Bomboclat Festival', an experience he highlights as one of the best in his entire career and life. He has also performed in Australia, Jamaica, UK, Germany, Switzerland, Sierra Leone, and other countries sharing the same stage with acts like Ziggy Marley, Chronixx, Busy Signal, Serani, Afro B, and other great and popular music personalities.

Kelvyn Boy is currently signed unto Blakk Arm Group and has already released hit singles like "Mea" and "Momo". He also released one of the most listened to EP in Ghana titled TIME in June 2019 and also his BLACK STAR Album released in November 2020 was nominated at the Ghana Music Awards for Best Album Of The Year. He has been featured and also featured other artistes on numerous songs, he has collaborated with artistes like Mr Vegas, Sarkodie, Manifest, Kwesi Arthur, Medikal, Kojo Funds, Kidi and some new artistes both in Ghana and other countries.

A legend-in-the-making Kelvyn boy says: "Making decisions based on emotions make bad career decisions, so instead, I put it in my music. I am working with my band to create more exciting live band shows, and I will continue to record great musical pieces. I'm always creating new and distinct music materials"

After his first major hit, Kelvyn Boy has had an outstanding focus: to make African music push the boundaries of his own potential.

