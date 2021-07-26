Steely Dan Announces 28 Date U.S. Tour

Legendary jazz-rock icon - STEELY DAN - has set the "Absolutely Normal Tour '21," which kicks off with a four-night stand in Miami, Florida from Tuesday, October 5th, through Saturday, October 9. The U.S. tour will hit 15 cities over 28 concerts before wrapping at the Orpheum Theatre in Boston. Tickets for the tour, which is promoted by Live Nation, will go on sale starting Friday, July 30th, at 10 AM Local through Ticketmaster. A full listing of tour dates can be found below.

Fans can purchase Platinum tickets beginning Thursday, July 29, at 10 AM. Presale ticket opportunities begin Thursday, July 29, at 10 AM (local) through 10 PM (times are local).

In album news, Steely Dan's NORTHEAST CORRIDOR: STEELY DAN LIVE! and a live version of the acclaimed solo album by Donald Fagen - THE NIGHTFLY LIVE - will both be released through UMe on CD & Digital on September 24, 2021. Both albums will be available on 180g-vinyl on October 1, 2021. The first live Steely Dan album in more than 25 years, Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live! was recorded across tour dates at New York City's Beacon Theatre, The Met Philadelphia, & more, and showcases selections from Steely Dan's extraordinary catalog of slinky grooves, sleek subversive lyrics, and infectious hits. Donald Fagen's The Nightfly Live was performed live by The Steely Dan Band. A full tracklisting can be found below.

Both albums are available for pre-order today. Fans who pre-order Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live! will instantly receive a digital download of "Reeling In The Years" and those who pre-order The Nightfly Live will instantly receive a digital download of "I.G.Y."

"ABSOLUTELY NORMAL TOUR '21" DATES

Tue Oct 05 Miami Beach, FL The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Wed Oct 06 Miami Beach, FL The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Fri Oct 08 Miami Beach, FL The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Sat Oct 09 Miami Beach, FL The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Tue Oct 12 Orlando, FL Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Wed Oct 13 Orlando, FL Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Fri Oct 15 St. Petersburg, FL Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater

Sat Oct 16 St. Petersburg, FL Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater

Tue Oct 19 Jacksonville, FL Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Wed Oct 20 North Charleston, SC North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Fri Oct 22 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium

Sat Oct 23 Richmond, VA Altria Theater

Mon Oct 25 Baltimore, MD Hippodrome Theatre at France-Merrick Performing Arts

Wed Oct 27 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

Fri Oct 29 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

Sat Oct 30 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

Mon Nov 01 Red Bank, NJ Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center

Wed Nov 03 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center

Thu Nov 04 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center

Sat Nov 06 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center

Sun Nov 07 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center

Tue Nov 09 Port Chester, NY The Capitol Theatre

Wed Nov 10 Port Chester, NY The Capitol Theatre

Sat Nov 13 Wallingford, CT Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Sun Nov 14 Bethlehem, PA The Wind Creek Event Center

Wed Nov 17 Boston, MA Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens

Fri Nov 19 Boston, MA Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens

Sat Nov 20 Boston, MA Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens