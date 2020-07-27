Steady Wells Releases New Single 'Battles'

Jordan Smith Releases The Single as Steady Wells

Lincoln, NE songwriter Jordan Smith releases "Battles", his debut folk-pop single as Steady Wells.

Listen below!



Known for leading the indie pop band Twinsmith (Saddle Creek), Smith presents Steady Wells with a more distinct narrative in the raw, unfettered lyrics that brought him into playing music at the age of 15, than the shimmering upbeat songs of Twinsmith.



On "Battles," Steady Wells draws influences of modern singer/songwriters such as David Ramirez and Michael Nau mixed with the classics of Tom Petty and The Band, weaving vulnerable lyricism with sophisticated studio production, including the likes of pedal steel guitar licks, charming piano ostinatos, and backing vocals from Smith's wife Cortney Kirby.



As Jordan Smith describes it,

"Battles is the story of not giving up. Finding that someone or something and doing whatever you can to not lose that 'battle'. You'll go about your life losing all the small battles in your daily routine as the song examples in the lyrics 'tripped on my way out the door, I can't seem to get off my feet' or 'Locked my keys inside the house, maybe it's a sign that I should move out' but when it comes to that one important battle it will be a battle you'll never want to lose."

Photo Credit: Cortney Kirby

