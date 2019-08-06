Stand Atlantic Announces Co-Headlining Tour With The Faim

Stand Atlantic has announced a fall North American co-headlining tour with The Faim, along with openers Hold Close, WSTR, and Point North. Tickets are on sale now: http://bit.ly/2YOqHhu. The tour will kick off September 17th in Houston, TX.

"It's crazy to think exactly a year after coming to the US for the first time we're coming over as a co-headliner. We've spent 4 months in the US this year so whilst it's completely terrifying, it definitely feels right and I think we're ready," said Stand Atlantic lead vocalist Bonnie Fraser. "The Faim are an incredible band who we've played with a few times on festival slots and its sick to be able to have two Australian bands headlining the US for the first time together. We're also bringing our great friends in WSTR, Hold Close & Point North. We're ready for ya baby!!!'

Since the release of their debut album Skinny Dipping last year, Australia's Stand Atlantic has been steadily touring, including the inaugural Sad Summer Tour with Mayday Parade, The Maine, and more. Later this month, they will perform at Reading Festival in the UK.

In June, they shared a new version of their song "Skinny Dipping" where they collaborated with fellow Australian songwriter, Alex Lahey. Proceeds from the track benefit The It Gets Better Project, a nonprofit organization with a mission to uplift, empower, and connect members of the LGBTQ community. A visual for the song can also be streamed on the Hopeless Records YouTube channel here: smarturl.it/SDAlexLaheyVisual

Stand Atlantic, made up of Bonnie Fraser (vocals/guitar), David Potter (guitar), and Jonno Panichi (drums), launched into the international eye following last year's Skinny Dipping. The group's blend of hard-charged rock and soaring pop melodies has earned them spots on international tours and critical accolades like a "Best International Break-through Band" nomination at the 2018 Heavy Music Awards and inclusion in Kerrang's highly coveted Hottest Bands of 2018.

Stand Atlantic Tour Dates

UK Tour //

August 25 - Reading, UK - Reading Festival

August 26 - Brighton, UK - The Haunt

August 27 - Birmingham, UK - Mama Roux's

August 28 - Manchester, UK - Deaf Institute

August 29 - Liverpool, UK - The Zanzibar Club

August 30 - Swansea, UK - Sin City

US Tour //

w/ The Faim, WSTR

*Hold Close

# Point North

September 17 - Houston, TX - Bronze Peacock *

September 18 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Cambridge *

September 20 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft *

September 21 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar *

September 22 - Jacksonville, FL - 1904 *

September 24 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre *

September 25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater *

September 26 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery

September 28 - Boston, MA - ONCE Ballroom *

September 29 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge *

October 1 - Detroit, MI - Shelter *

October 2 - Cleveland, OH - The Foundry *

October 4 - Indianapolis, IN - Hoosier Dome #

October 5 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar #

October 6 - Chicago, IL - Chop Shop #

October 7 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam #

October 9 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater #

October 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex #

October 12 - Seattle, WA - The Vera Project #

October 13 - Portland, OR - Peters Room @ Roseland #

October 14 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver #

October 16 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom #

October 17 - San Diego, CA - Soma #

October 18 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction #

October 19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo #

For more information, please visit www.hopelessrecords.com





