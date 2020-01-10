St. Vincent Releases Remix of Beck's 'Uneventful Days'

St. Vincent a/k/a Annie Clark has unfolded new dimensions of "Uneventful Days" a/k/a "quite possibly the best song Beck has made since Morning Phase" (STEREOGUM) from seven-time GRAMMY-winner Beck's current album Hyperspace a/k/a "his best in a decade" (PEOPLE).

Listen below!

St. Vincent, who plays guitar, bass and keys in addition to remixing the song, commented:

"I remixed Beck's new song, 'Uneventful Days!' I guess I was listening to a lot of '70s Herbie and WAR at the time and wondering how much funk was inside me, too. I sent it to Beck and he dug it, but he said 'it should be 3 bpm faster.' And what do you know? HE WAS SO RIGHT. It made all the difference in the groove."

Released November 22, 2019 on Capitol Records, Hyperspace was immediately hailed as yet another creative peak for modern music's consummate chameleon: The ASSOCIATED PRESS raved "There is not a boring moment on the entire album," USA TODAY added "nearly 30 years and 14 albums into his career, Beck has rarely been better than he is on Hyperspace," while David Fricke of ROLLING STONE's 4-star lead review likened Beck's voice on "Uneventful Days" to "David Bowie's Major Tom checking in from distant orbit."





Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author TV News Desk