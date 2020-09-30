Spectrum Presents Ludacris Powered by Pandora Exclusive Performance

Straight from the rapper's home on Oct. 7.

Pandora announced today that global superstar Ludacris will perform a very special virtual concert straight from his home in Atlanta. Spectrum Presents Ludacris Powered by Pandora will feature the rapper performing tracks from his massive collection of hits on October 7th at 8pm ET. Music fans ages 18 and up are invited to RSVP for the free event HERE.

Pandora's Director of Hip Hop, J1, will be on hand to interview Luda about life during the pandemic and get an update on the rapper's upcoming music and acting projects.

Additionally, select listeners of Ludacris on Pandora will have the opportunity to participate in a virtual meet and greet with the artist prior to the performance.

A three-time GRAMMY winner and multi-platinum artist, Ludacris has been setting the pace in hip-hop for the last two decades. He is also a successful actor, record executive, entrepreneur and philanthropist.

