Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement
Sparta Announces US Tour in Celebration of 'Wiretap Scars' 20th Anniversary

Sparta Announces US Tour in Celebration of 'Wiretap Scars' 20th Anniversary

Tickets are on sale now.

Apr. 06, 2023  

Sparta, the El Paso band featuring Jim Ward, is celebrating the 20th anniversary of their critically acclaimed debut album Wiretap Scars with a tour of the U.S.

The dates kick off May 4 in Mesa, AZ and conclude in Albuquerque, NM on May 19. The tour stops in Los Angeles on May 7 for a show at the Roxy. The band is taking '68 and Thursday's Geoffrey Rickly on the road with them as support.

Tickets are on-sale now here and all dates are listed below, with more to be announced soon. This marks Sparta's first tour of 2023 and a follow up to their fall 2022 tour supporting The Get Up Kids.

Featuring fan-favorites "Air," and "Cut Your Ribbon," Wiretap Scars was released in August 2002. At the time Sparta was Ward, Paul Hinojos, and Tony Hajjar. The 3 formed Sparta following the break of their former band, the post-hardcore At the Drive-In.

Sparta currently consists of Jim Ward and Matt Miller who are joined by drummer Neil Hennessy on tour. Last year, the band released self-titled album Sparta which followed 2020's Trust The River, both released on Dine Alone Records. Trust the River marked the first full length studio album from the band since 2006's Threes. Ward has also recently released his first solo album Daggers (Dine Alone Records).

When it comes to his long and fruitful career in music, Jim Ward is not guided by vanity or money or some grand narrative in which he's the central player. It's all about the song, the melody, the lyric. So in late-2017, when he began making heavier, more riff-laden music, he rang his Sparta bandmate of more than 20 years, bassist Matt Miller, and began work on Trust The River.

Beyond Sparta, Ward has performed in various bands and under several monikers over his long and winding career- from the iconic post-hardcore band At The Drive-In, his alt-country project Sleepercar, to a slew of solo albums.

SPARTA WIRETAP SCARS TOUR DATES:

May 4: Mesa, AZ - Nine Half House

May 5: Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

May 6: San Diego, CA - Music Box

May 7: Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy

May 9: Fresno, CA - Strummers

May 10: San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

May 11: Sacramento, CA - Harlow's

May 13: Portland, OR - Dante's

May 14: Tacoma, WA - Alma

May 15: Boise, ID - 9th St. Parallel

May 17: Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

May 18: Denver, CO - Bluebird Theatre

May 19: Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad



Video: Maisie Peters Unveils Lost the Breakup Music Video Photo
Video: Maisie Peters Unveils 'Lost the Breakup' Music Video
Rising British pop star Maisie Peters has unveiled the official video for her latest single “Lost The Breakup,” streaming now on her official YouTube channel. Recently shot on the vibrant streets of Tokyo while Maisie was on tour, the Mia Barnes-directed visual is a symbolic night-time journey of getting over a breakup.
Destroy Boys Share New Single Beg For The Torture Photo
Destroy Boys Share New Single 'Beg For The Torture'
Destroy Boys have released a new single, “Beg For The Torture,” via Hopeless Records. Produced by Carlos de la Garza (Bad Religion, Paramore, The Linda Lindas), It is one minute and 25 seconds of the band’s signature punk rock female empowerment and marks the trio’s first bit of new music since 2021.
Maggie Rogers Announces New Summer Tour Dates Photo
Maggie Rogers Announces New Summer Tour Dates
Kicking off on July 24 in Charlotte, North Carolina, the 12-city “Summer of ’23 Tour” will continue through September 29 in Washington, DC — check out the full list of tour dates and venues below. Singer/songwriter Soccer Mommy will join Rogers for the first half of the tour, while Alvvays will serve as support for the second half.
Kali Uchis Celebrates Five Years of Debut Album Isolation Photo
Kali Uchis Celebrates Five Years of Debut Album 'Isolation'
Grammy-winning artist Kali Uchis celebrates five years since the release of her massively acclaimed debut album, Isolation, with a limited-edition blue jay vinyl available for purchase. Additionally, she shares a previously unreleased song from the Isolation era. Listen to the new single and check out upcoming tour dates now!

From This Author - Michael Major


The Hails Share New Single 'Fiona' As an Ode to Fiona AppleThe Hails Share New Single 'Fiona' As an Ode to Fiona Apple
April 6, 2023

The Hails pull back the curtain on another layer of their upcoming debut album with the release of “Fiona.” With production by Pat Howard of Magic City Hippies, the dominance of the Florida indie scene is on full display with “Fiona.'
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats to Release New EP 'What If I'Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats to Release New EP 'What If I'
April 6, 2023

All songs on the What If I EP were produced by Bradley Cook (Bon Iver, Kevin Morby, The War on Drugs) and R.M.B.—the production trio of Rateliff, Meese and James Barone (Beach House). In addition, the track “Slow Pace of Time” features The Preservation Hall Jazz Band’s leader and clarinetist, Charlie Gabriel.
Olivia Jean Shares New Track 'Raving Ghost'Olivia Jean Shares New Track 'Raving Ghost'
April 6, 2023

Featuring backing from such top musicians as My Morning Jacket keyboardist Bo Koster, Jellyfish co-founder Roger Joseph Manning Jr, and drummers Carla Azar (T-Bone Burnett, Nikki Lane) and Patrick Keeler (The Raconteurs, The Afghan Whigs), songs such as the serpentine title track and a frenetic cover of Enya’s classic “Orinoco Flow.'
Showtime Orders SEASONED Comedy Series Starring Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn GrodyShowtime Orders SEASONED Comedy Series Starring Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn Grody
April 6, 2023

Showtime has ordered six episodes of Seasoned, a new series starring Mandy Patinkin and his wife, Kathryn Grody. The scripted comedy - inspired by the couple's real life and relationship - is co-created and co-written by writer-director Ewen Wright and their son Gideon Grody-Patinkin.
Tommy Emmanuel Joined by Little Feat & Sam Bush for Cover of 'Cajun Girl'Tommy Emmanuel Joined by Little Feat & Sam Bush for Cover of 'Cajun Girl'
April 6, 2023

Grammy-nominated acoustic guitarist extraordinaire, composer and global touring artist TOMMY EMMANUEL has released the video for his musically virtuosic and exhilarating cover of the 1988 Little Feat classic “Cajun Girl,” featuring Little Feat and Sam Bush. 
share