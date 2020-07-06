Sparks Teams Up Animator Cyriak for New Video

Sparks are excited to share the new video for the song "The Existential Threat," from their new album A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip, which was released on CD, vinyl and cassette this past Friday, July 3. The video was created by the iconic animator Cyriak, known for his subversive and surreal work.

"The incredibly manic and overwhelming nature of the existential threats that are facing all of us nowadays and our reaction to those threats, expressed musically and lyrically in our song 'The Existential Threat', are brilliantly demonstrated in the frightening and beautiful video for the song by Cyriak." -- Ron and Russell Mael, Sparks

Speaking about the process Cyriak said: "When I was asked to make a music video for Sparks, I could hardly believe it. They sent me the whole of their new album to choose from, and there was this one song that immediately stood out - 'The Existential Threat'. Not only did the music fit perfectly with my animation style, the subject of existential dread is something I have been fascinated by for as long as I can remember. It was like I could see the whole video inside my head as I listened to the song.

"The brief was totally open, but I felt this track deserved more than just some crazy visuals. It has a psychology driving it, and a feeling that hangs over us all, especially in these modern times of information overload. Are these threats real, or imaginary? Are they just a paranoid delusion, or do we ignore them at our peril? It was great fun making this video, and I hope it makes people think about their inevitable impending death in a more light-hearted way."

