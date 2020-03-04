Spaceflight Records and Mosaic Sound Collective Join Forces for 'SKYLAB 2020' Party

On Thursday, March 19, Spaceflight Records and Mosaic Sound Collective are combining their interstellar powers to host the inaugural liftoff of "SKYLAB 2020," a day and night party featuring a line up of 30 of Austin's top artists. The all-ages event is open to the public and will take place from 11 a.m. - 2 a.m. at Austin's historic Scholz Garten, located at 1607 San Jacinto, Austin, Texas 78701. The event will be hosted by Val Kilmer and special guest Matt Pinfield, former VJ for MTV and host of the groundbreaking alternative music show, "120 Minutes." The oldest live music venue in the state of Texas, 150 year-old Scholz German Biergarten and restaurant will play host to what promises to be one of the most talked about events happening this festival season, including The Black Angels, The Sword, ...And You Will Know Us By The Trail of Dead, Golden Dawn Arkestra, Holy Wave, Residual Kid, Think No Think, Kalu and the Electric Joint, Megafauna, Löwin, The Sideshow Tragedy, Croy and the Boys, Buffalo Hunt, Galactic Protector, Ponytrap, The Human Circuit, Como Las Movies, Tim Crane, Urban Heat and many more. To RSVP for the event, please see here.

During the daytime portion of the event, the City of Austin Music & Entertainment Division, part of the Economic Development Department, is hosting a welcome reception to celebrate 10 years of the Division. The reception is open to all and will take place in the main dining room at Scholz Garten from 4 - 6 p.m.

"We are thrilled to be part of this amazing community event, which perfectly highlights Austin's commitment to great live music, historical venue preservation, and supporting local artists to not only survive, but thrive," said Erica Shamaly, Music & Entertainment Division Manager, City of Austin.

Current event sponsors include HelMel Studios, Scholz Garten, City of Austin's Music and Entertainment Division, Juice Consulting, Big House Sound, do512.com, Saving Face, ILIOS Lighting, Capital Print Shop, The Bear, TBD Post, Blue Suitcase, Rupert Neve Designs, Brooks Rice Law, Fan Jam. Brown Distributing Company, Boss Radio Music Services, California Closets, El Famoso, Rambler, Party At The Moontower, 8th Wonder Brewery and Meridian Hive, with many more sponsors to be announced. For sponsorship opportunities, please email here.

"We set out to throw the biggest, locally-focused party the week of SXSW has ever seen," said Brett Orrison, Founder of Spaceflight Records. "Teaming up with Mosaic Sound Collective was instrumental in taking things to the next level. Together we work side by side as true believers in the power of Austin's music scene. We have the same core mission... do what's right for the artists at every turn."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Spaceflight Records and Scholz Garten to host one of the biggest and baddest live music events of the year!" said Dan Redman, Founder of Mosaic Sound Collective. "SKYLAB 2020 is ready for liftoff for what promises to be an annual event. Adding Val Kilmer and Matt Pinfield as guest hosts to this insane lineup is beyond my wildest expectations. The music industry is evolving at breakneck speed, so collaborating with partners like Spaceflight Records who share our vision and passion is just the beginning of a dream I've had for a very long time."

"This event underlines the type of disruption HelMel Studios and Mosaic are committed to activating," said Val Kilmer. "Some of the most illustrious Austin musicians have assembled and it's pulling together a community like this, that sparks change and ignites new possibilities - helping artists find their way to create a greater impact."

"I'm beyond excited to come to one of my favorite cities in the world and be a part of the SKYLAB 2020 event with my great friend Dan Redman, Val Kilmer, Spaceflight Records and all those great Austin and Texas bands," said Matt Pinfield. "It's going to be an incredible day of powerful music I love."

"As a nonprofit, knowing that there are other nonprofits such as Mosaic Sound Collective gives us hope in the future of Austin's music scene both artistically and logistically," said Brett Orrison. "It's harder than ever to live as an artist in Austin, not to mention the trials of taking part in the music business. That's why we are joining forces to maximize our impact and most importantly our impact on the music scene. We have so many deserving artists in this town who are truly world class entertainers. SKYLAB 2020 is an opportunity for us to showcase some of them and show the world our community."





