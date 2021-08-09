Southern Avenue Share Official Music Video for 'Move Into The Light'

The Memphis-based soul powerhouse Southern Avenue have just released their upbeat, colorful, and inspiring music video for their song "Move Into The Light." The video premiered last week exclusively via CLASH, who called the song "Scorching" and a "raw soul stomper."

Tierinii Jackson spoke with CLASH about the song and accompanying video saying:

"'Move Into The Light' is a fun, funky jam that speaks about moving from the dim moods of our minds and trusting our will to let go and have fun! We wrote this song with Jason Mraz and it conveys the type of positive energy we need more of in the world! After the year that everyone has had, we're feeling crazy blessed that we get to spread this positive message together, and literally move from darkness into the light while touring with Jason and his amazing band this summer.

For the video, we wanted to create this visually by presenting a strong sense of contrast. The band is wearing white coupled with an explosion of color which accents the uplifting mood of the song. Playing music is what we do to lift us out of our dark spaces and it was an inevitable choice that we jam it out in the video and just dance and have a good time!"

"Move Into The Light" was co-written with multi-GRAMMY® winning pop-sensation Jason Mraz and Platinum-selling producer Michael Goldwasser (Easy Star All-Stars) and is the second video to be released from the band's forthcoming album BE THE LOVE YOU WANT.

Preceding the release of "Move Into The Light," Southern Avenue shared "Push Now," along with the official music video - a light-hearted happy-go-lucky visual that showcases the band's personality and incorporates family members from the entire Southern Avenue team.

"We wanted the video to be fun, colorful, and alive. What better way to do that than to make it a raging party filled with super-cute kids," says Southern Avenue frontwoman, the song's co-writer and mom of two of the video's young stars, Tierinii Jackson. "The energy of the track was definitely matched by our adorable friends. It's LIT!"

