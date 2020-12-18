Sound Photographers Release New Single 'Shadows'

Up and coming Philadelphia based alt-hop singer-songerwriter duo Sound Photographers has released their second single "Shadows," available on all streaming platforms this Friday, December 18th. The new track features rich vocal performances from both Indy James and Hoozmo and an epic soundscape.

With lyrics written by Indy James and Hoozmo, music composition by Hoozmo, backup vocals by Jess Cook, and production by Drea Young and Nice Rack LLC,"Shadows" serves as a tribute to artists who do it all and an homage to the importance of creativity in life.

"Shadows is an anthem for all the side hustle artists. It's for everyone who after a long tiring day can't wait to get home and get creative," says the Sound Photographers. "Creative flow recharges us, it feeds our souls, it smothers fear. We took an organic approach to this one. The song is about taking time for yourself. We took our cues from Annie Lennox and Damon Albarn and rocked with it."

The track continues to set the tone for Sound Photographers's upcoming singles and album due in late 2021.

Sound Photographers is a Philly based alt-hop group. Hoozmo and Indy James, the founding members, met at a show in 2017 and have been making a name for themselves in the independent music scene ever since. Influences like Talking Heads and Outkast inform their creative process and lay the psychological groundwork for the overarching theme of hope that resonates in their music.

Listen here: