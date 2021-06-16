'Songs In The Key Of Death' Podcast Launches Today

Good stories and good music are two things everyone wants more of, especially from podcasts. Today, Nevermind Media launches its latest show, Songs in the Key of Death, a historiography that combines music, true crime, history, and edge-of-your-seat storytelling. Hosted by music critic and author Courtney Smith (Refinery29, MTV, Record Collecting For Girls), the podcast looks at the historic crimes that inspired a selection of murder ballads, with season one exploring some of the most notorious and well-known crimes of the early 20th century. Brilliant artists Sad13 and Will Oldham (Bonnie "Prince" Billy) take turns creating new versions of the songs featured in each episode. Songs in the Key of Death has already earned critical acclaim in Rolling Stone, Philadelphia Inquirer, Oxygen, Deadline, PodNews, Podcast Reports and more.

Each episode focuses on a single murder ballad that has been passed down by scores of singers, with each generation telling their own version of events and putting a new spin on stories of very real, often gruesome slaughters. The show looks at violent criminals we can't stop singing about, the grisly history they reflect, and the underrepresented voices of victims who didn't get to tell their own stories. Available today, Episode 1 focuses on "Delia," written about the Christmas night killing of a 13-year-old Black girl in Georgia - although you wouldn't guess that from the version popularized by Johnny Cash. Fans can also listen to Sad13's updated take titled "Delia ", in which Delia gets her revenge on the boy who killed her.

Led by Peabody Award-winner Sean Cannon (Striped: The Story Of The White Stripes, The Guestlist) and music journalist Melissa Locker, Nevermind Media is combining the emotional power of music with irresistible stories and immersive audio experiences that take a deep dive into music history and fandom.

Listen and subscribe now to get Songs in the Key of Death everywhere you listen to podcasts!