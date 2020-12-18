Sofia Carson Unveils 'Hold On To Me'

Hollywood Records/Republic Records recording artist Sofia Carson surprised fans today by releasing her newest track "Hold On To Me," accompanied by a brand new music video. Written by Valerie Broussard and Daniel Robert Burke and produced by Frequency and Aalias, the soulful record is a song of hope. "When you feel like you've been falling, hold on to me..." Carson says the song is "a beautiful reminder to hold onto each other with all our hearts, to hold on to hope." Following her October release of the smash "Guess I'm a Liar," Carson has continually moved fans around the world by releasing meaningful music and powerful videos all year.

The breathtaking music video for "Hold On To Me" is a beautiful marriage of cinematic visuals, and deeply emotive moments. Carson is captivating as she performs in designs by Valentino, Carolina Herrera, and Francesco Scognamiglio as we follow her into the setting sun. The visuals are just as stunning as Carson's vocals.

"Hold On To Me" makes its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU & the ViacomCBS Times Square billboards.

Carson recently performed on GMA, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the UNICEF Changmaker: A Benefit for Children, as well as a virtual concert Sofia Carson Live! Tonight she will headline the 102.7 KIIS FM Jingle Ball Encore Show.

Watch the video here: