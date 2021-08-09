Sofi Vonn Set to Release Debut EP Later This Year

London based New York born electronic pop singer-songwriter Sofi Vonn is set to release her debut EP later this year. Sofi's deep lyrics and light melodies create a set of contradictions that somehow fit together perfectly to tell a relatable narrative of youth. With her exceptional voice, she deftly expresses emotions and opinions on society, love, sexuality, and all the other things that everyone goes through. A perfect example of Sofi's sound can be heard on her first single off the project "Stranger" which Sofi debuted recently to a packed room during a performance at Arlene's Grocery in New York, NY. Next Sofi plans to follow up with her emotionally driven single "Is It A Crime" where she discusses her need for wanting a meaningful relationship and why no one should feel embarrassed for knowing what they want in life. Vonn's music draws from her personal experiences which have taken her across the world and back several times. Born and raised in New York City to German parents, she grew up in the artistic driven West Village neighborhood drawing musical influence from a variety of different backgrounds which has given her the freedom to come up with an artistic style that is uniquely her own.



When asked about the upcoming release of her debut EP Sofi said, "Creating this music has both therapeutic and fun. Putting my own songs out is a dream come true and I couldn't be more excited for what's to come. As far as what to expect for the EP, it's a perfect mix of sounds I want to embody. A combination of deep house influenced dance tracks and pop melodies."



Following High School in Zürich, Switzerland Sofi felt confused as she considered what to do post-graduation. "I liked music but I didn't know how to get into it, because when I was applying to college for anything musical, they wanted me to be a Steinway Fellow already, basically," she says. Therefore, Sofi took a break from music and attended Tulane University in New Orleans where she earning a degree in psychology (with a German minor), but as fate would have it, she was brought back to music when she studied abroad in Berlin, Germany for a year. "I loved Berlin so I moved back there after I graduated from college - and that's how I got into techno and DJing." Besides DJing at a festival, she also studied sound engineering for a bit before finally landing a full-time job with the BMG record label, which brought Vonn back to her hometown of New York City. Her work at the label taught her marketing skills that she then used to help her advance her DJ career at night. She became an in-demand house and techno DJ, booking numerous shows around the city for the next two years



With all the knowledge she'd gained as a performer and at the record label, Vonn realized that she finally had both the skill and the experience that music schools wanted. She was accepted into several Masters degree programs, and chose to study popular music at the highly prestigious Goldsmiths, University of London. Sofi's time in London has already paid off for her: as a school project, she wrote the emotive song "Is It a Crime,". Unlike many pop singers, Vonn writes all of her own material. A vibrant storyteller, her depth of feeling and love for her craft is evident in every track. Her warm and powerful voice is the perfect means for conveying her lyrics, which are at once introspective yet universal. Concurrent with her formal music education, Vonn continues to learn about the business aspect of things whenever she can. She found an especially powerful ally when she met renowned music executive Charlie Walk (who helped launch the careers of Lorde, Ariana Grande, and The Weeknd, among many others). Impressed with Vonn's voice and writing, Walk immediately offered to mentor her, bringing her into his prestigious Music Mastery program earlier this year. Now with everything in place Sofi Vonn is ready to release her music to the world, stay tuned to Sofi's socials below for updates on the release of her debut EP as well as upcoming concerts.