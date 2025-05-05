Society of the Silver Cross Forge a New Mythology With Festival of Invocations

Written by: Kara Sterling

With Festival of Invocations, Society of the Silver Cross unveils a musical journey steeped in myth, memory, and meaning. Their latest album is a full-bodied collection of songs that unfolds into an immersive world of sound and story, offering a profound experience for those seeking something deeper in the noise of modern life.

An Origin Story Woven from Shadows and Light

Husband-and-wife duo Joe and Karyn Gold-Reineke bring their vision to life from Temple of the Trees, their hand-built recording studio that doubles as a gothic sanctuary. The studio stands as a physical reflection of the contrasts explored throughout the album: light and dark, sorrow and beauty, East and West. Within its walls, they sculpted a body of work that feels both intentional and reverent.

The Sound of Forgotten Worlds

The instrumentation behind Festival of Invocations is rich with atmosphere. Drawing from a palette that includes 12-string acoustic guitar, harmonium, shahi baaja, Hammond B3 organ, and esoteric synthesizers, Society of the Silver Cross crafts soundscapes that resemble sonic relics. Each piece seems to be pulled from a forgotten ritual or an imagined civilization, romantic, mysterious, and cinematic in scope.

Their sonic identity is wholly their own. At times haunting, at others transcendent, their music lingers like incense in the air long after the final note fades.

Personal Trials as Alchemy

Beneath the poetic textures lies real experience. Joe Reineke’s recovery from addiction and battle with cancer, along with the couple’s experience of isolation during the pandemic, are central to the album's emotional depth. Rather than offering catharsis as performance, Festival of Invocations embodies the intensity of something survived and transmuted.

The vulnerability woven into the music deepens its resonance. This is not escapism; it is music born from resilience and transformation.

Mysticism Without Cliché

Society of the Silver Cross avoids the surface trappings often associated with Gothic or ritualistic music. Their compositions feel grounded and sincere, channeling spiritual curiosity through atmosphere and emotion rather than theatrics. Chant-like vocals blend with layered textures to evoke a sense of ceremony, a meditation shaped into melody.

This approach lends the album a timeless quality, inviting listeners to experience each track not just as music but as part of a deeper, spiritual, and emotional exploration.

A Living Invitation

Festival of Invocations offers more than ambiance; it welcomes you to become part of it. With each track, the listener steps into a myth still unfolding. The experience becomes participatory, intimate, and unforgettable.

You do not merely hear these songs; you feel them and remember them as if they were stories passed down across generations.

The Myth Has Begun

With Festival of Invocations, Society of the Silver Cross delivers a powerful contribution to modern music and mythmaking. The album invites listeners to engage with sound as a ritual, a memory, and an exploration. It marks a creative milestone for the band and a resonant offering for anyone searching for connection and depth in their listening experience.

Photo Credit: Society of the Silver Cross