Snoop Dogg and R-Wan Releases New Song 'Turnt Up'

Parisian electronic artist R-Wan recently delivered an exclusive pool side party in the vivid green hills of Bali's iconic Ubud. A centre for crafts, art and dance, the town is a draw for its natural beauty, cultural treasures and its unique tropical vibe. Naming the experience the 'Ubud Project', R-Wan treated a group of music fans to a soupçon of musical delights within the backdrop of Ubud's stunning rainforest canopy.

Listen below!



Fusing elements of hip hop with the electronic sounds of bass, trap progressive and house, the 40-minute terrace top DJ set is an exquisite showcase of open format delivery by R-Wan. For anyone living in the Northern hemisphere and dreaming of sun kissed, tropical days the Ubud Project stream is the perfect tonic for firing up those endorphins. Released during the same month as R-Wan's latest single 'Turnt Up' featuring iconic West Coast rapper Snoop Dogg, the stream and single are both bursting with dollops of fun, grooving party energy.



Away from the hedonistic nightlife scenes found in Seminyak, Kuta and Legian, Ubud spins people in a different direction entirely, which is exactly what R-Wan wanted to showcase during this exclusive DJ session. By allowing music fans to savour in the dramatic imagery of Ubud's natural charm through drone footage, R-Wan organised the sunset performance to showcase the true beauty that lies within a small part of the town's magical jungle scenery.





