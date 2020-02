Smoke Fairies To Release Limited 7in Single 'Elevator'

To celebrate the release of 'Elevator', the band will play a series of intimate in-store shows and signings: Friday April 3rd at Resident Records in Brighton, and then Vinilo, Southampton and Level Crossing records in Richmond on Saturday April 4th. Spaces are on first-come, first served basis for those pre-ordering the new release.And following on from their sold-out UK shows in February, Smoke Fairies have announced further tUK dates for later in the year, starting in Tunbridge Wells on September 30th 2020 and followed by another London show for October at the new Lafayette venue (tickets on sale Friday February 28th at 10am). U.S. plans to be announced soon.Elevator, taken from Darkness Brings the Wonders Home was recorded with producer Phil Ek (The Black Angels, Fleet Foxes, The Shins) over the course of a rigorous month-long session in Seattle. Smoke Fairies (aka Jessica Davies and Katherine Blamire) drew their inspiration for the album from mysteries both real and imagined: sea monsters, flocks of crows taking flight in extravagant formation, and strange creatures dwelling in the mud near their new South London abode. "Times of darkness are when people are often the most imaginative," says Jessica in reflecting on the album's title. "It helps you to see all the wonders of the world you hadn't noticed before - the things you've been blind to because you've been on autopilot for so long."