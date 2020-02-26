Smoke Fairies To Release Limited 7in Single 'Elevator'

Darkness Brings the Wonders Home, Smoke Fairies' widely acclaimed first album in four years and the first to come out on the band's own label, Year Seven Records, was released January 31st and has seen some remarkable chart positions for a band operating as a fully independent venture (#1 UK album in Rock and a #6 in the Independent Album Charts).

Following on from this success, a Limited-Edition 7" picture disc of latest single from the album, 'Elevator', will be released Friday April 3rd. This release will sit alongside its sold-out sister single 'Out of the Woods/Disconnect' which came out the end of last year in conjunction with Rough Trade shops. Again, the picture disc has been beautifully hand drawn and designed by Manchester-based illustrator Daren Newman.





And following on from their sold-out UK shows in February,



Elevator, taken from Darkness Brings the Wonders Home was recorded with producer Phil Ek (The Black Angels, Fleet Foxes, The Shins) over the course of a rigorous month-long session in Seattle. To celebrate the release of 'Elevator', the band will play a series of intimate in-store shows and signings: Friday April 3rd at Resident Records in Brighton, and then Vinilo, Southampton and Level Crossing records in Richmond on Saturday April 4th. Spaces are on first-come, first served basis for those pre-ordering the new release. And following on from their sold-out UK shows in February, Smoke Fairies have announced further UK dates for later in the year, starting in Tunbridge Wells on September 30th 2020 and followed by another London show for October at the new Lafayette venue (tickets on sale Friday February 28th at 10am). U.S. plans to be announced soon. Smoke Fairies (aka Jessica Davies and Katherine Blamire) drew their inspiration for the album from mysteries both real and imagined: sea monsters, flocks of crows taking flight in extravagant formation, and strange creatures dwelling in the mud near their new South London abode. "Times of darkness are when people are often the most imaginative," says Jessica in reflecting on the album's title. "It helps you to see all the wonders of the world you hadn't noticed before - the things you've been blind to because you've been on autopilot for so long."

To order a copy of Darkness Brings the Wonders Home, or to purchase tickets for the tour visit: www.smokefairies.com

Be sure to catch Smoke Fairies' Smoke Signals podcast, featuring Jessica and Katherine's charming and drily funny reminiscences about their early days getting started in music, Stream the podcasts here:

Smoke Fairies were the first UK act to release a single on Jack White's label Third Man Records and was produced by White who also played guitar and drums. Other notable recordings include a cover of Neil Young's 'Alabama' from his Harvest LP which appeared on a special Mojo album to mark the approaching fortieth anniversary of the album. Jessica and Katherine also contributed vocals to the track 'Valentina', a tribute to Valentina Tereshkova, the first woman in space on The Race For Space, the second album by Public Service Broadcasting. The band has toured this side of the Atlantic with Laura Marling, Rasputina, and most recently Blitzen Trapper and Dawes. The ladies plan to play stateside again with shows to be announced at a later date.

Smoke Fairies UK Tour Dates:

Sept 30 - Forum, Tunbridge Wells

Oct 01 - Lafayette, London

Oct 02 - Castle & Falcon, Birmingham

Oct 03 - Think Talk, Newcastle

Oct 05 - King Tuts, Glasgow

Oct 06 - Deaf Institute, Manchester

Oct 07 - Joiners, Southampton





