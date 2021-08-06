Smash Into Pieces Release Explosive New Single 'Glow In The Dark'

Fast-rising Scandinavian alt-rock quartet Smash Into Pieces have released a brand new video for 'Glow In The Dark', the newest single to be taken from their forthcoming new album A New Horizon, out August 27th. Watch the new video here and pre-order the album here.



'Glow In The Dark' shines a bright light on the band's heavier side, blending the hard-hitting and catchy allure of glossy American rock radio with the industrial metallic power of Rammstein. Explosive and raw from the very beginning, the towering guitars and brazen drums provide a rock-solid foundation for frontman Chris Adam Hedman Sörbye, who effortlessly drapes his soaring melodies over them to create an earth-shattering punch.



'Glow In The Dark' follows the release of five adrenaline-fuelled instalments, 'Rise Up', 'Real One', double single 'VR', the thunderous anthem 'Broken Parts' and the uplifting hybrid ballad 'Cut You Off', each of which is accompanied by a lavish music video that further enhances the Arcadia World tale.



Their sixth full length album, A New Horizon both continues and concludes the band's Arcadia World narrative, delving deeper into the story. A futuristic world riddled with political corruption and driven by fear and misinformation, the tale follows Apoc, their protagonist, as he vows to put an end to the dark times and encourages society to seek the truth and live freely. Together with the weaving electronic textures, thunderous guitars, pounding drums and anthemic vocals, it leaves a lasting impression as a powerful, gripping and thought-provoking album.



With a massive track record consisting of five albums, 25 singles, and over 375 million streams and views across platforms, Smash Into Pieces have evolved into one of the fastest rising Scandinavian alternative rock bands to date.



Formed in 2009 and comprised of vocalist Chris Adam Hedman Sörbye, guitarist Benjamin Jennebo, guitarist Per Bergquist and drummer/DJ The Apocalypse DJ, they released their fifth studio album last year which, together with the lyrics accompanying music videos, began to tell the story of a digital world - ARCADIA.



In 2021 that story continues; the story of the resistance and the artificial. This is A New Horizon. Keep your eyes peeled for more news in the very near future, and catch them on Within Temptation and Evanescence's Worlds Collide tour in 2022.