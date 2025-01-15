Slow Joy Expands 2025 Headline Tour With New West Coast Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Slow Joy, the solo project of Dallas-based, New Mexico-born Chicano artist Esteban Flores, has announced the addition of a West Coast leg to his first official U.S. headline tour. The now-expanded, two-month-long trek kicks off February 5th in Houston, TX, at White Oak Music Hall and wraps up March 23rd at Vultures in Colorado Springs, CO. On this 2025 tour, Flores and his band will continue to support his latest EP, Mi Amigo Slow Joy (June 7, 2024, Mick Music). Tickets for the newly added March dates will go on sale Friday, January 17th, at 10 AM local time and can be purchased HERE alongside tickets for all previously announced shows.

This exciting 2025 run also comes as Slow Joy gears up to release his highly anticipated debut full-length LP this spring. Working once again with acclaimed producer Mike Sapone (Oso Oso, The Front Bottoms), who helmed Mi Amigo Slow Joy, Flores is eager to build on the EP’s momentum and expand his unique sound. Last week, Slow Joy was named mxdwn’s “Best New Artist of 2024”, with the outlet praising Flores’ genre-defying music: “mxdwn’s best new artist of 2024, Slow Joy, is the solo project name of Esteban Flores, whose wistful lyrics are carried by a sound that is hard to fit into just one, or even a couple, of genres, creating his own unique corner of the industry that has seen him thrive.”

In addition to this accolade, Mi Amigo Slow Joy earned Slow Joy recognition as “Best New Band” in the Dallas Observer’s Annual “Best of Dallas” guide and received widespread critical acclaim from outlets like Flood, Under the Radar, Atwood, The Dallas Morning News, Chicago Reader, and KXT 91.7. Critics have drawn comparisons to iconic acts like The Pixies, Modest Mouse, and Smashing Pumpkins, affirming Flores’ ability to blend introspective storytelling with captivating sonic landscapes.

Slow Joy’s latest EP follows 2023’s Wildflower and marks a creative turning point for Flores as he continues to carve out his space in the indie music scene. With his debut album just on the horizon and his most extensive tour to date, 2025 is shaping up to be a breakout year for Slow Joy.

Catch Slow Joy and his band on tour this February and March. Full dates are listed below, and tickets can be purchased HERE.

Slow Joy Confirmed Tour Dates:

February 5th @ White Oak Music Hall in Houston, TX

February 6th @ Dada Dallas in Dallas, TX

February 7th @ Mohawk (Inside) in Austin, TX

February 8th @ Vibes Underground in San Antonio, TX

February 13th @ Launchpad in Albuquerque, NM

February 14th @ Lowbrow Palace in El Paso, TX

February 20th @ The Vanguard in Tulsa, OK

February 21st @ Off Broadway in St. Louis, MO

February 22nd @ Burn Bright MKE in Milwaukee, WI

February 23rd @ Rose Music Hall in Columbia, MO

March 12th @ The Underground in Phoenix, AZ

March 13th @ El Cid in Los Angeles, CA

March 14th @ Chain Reaction in Anaheim, CA

March 15th @ The Atrium in Santa Cruz, CA

March 16th @ Holland Project in Reno, NV

March 18th @ Madame Lou’s in Seattle, WA

March 20th @ Kilby Court in Salt Lake City, UT

March 22nd @ Lost Lake in Denver, CO

March 23rd @ Vultures in Colorado Springs, CO

Photo credit: Lexi Sanchez

