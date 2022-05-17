Slothrust Announces Fall North American Tour

Fresh off the success of their recent headline tour, rising alt-rock band Slothrust is thrilled to announce they will be continuing their trip around North America this fall. The one month tour - kicking off on September 29th - will bring the band to a number of cities they missed earlier this year including: Dallas, New Orleans, St. Louis, Toronto, Cambridge, and more.

Prior to the fall dates, Slothrust will return to Europe and The U.K. on the summer leg of the Parallel Timeline Tour. Fans can look forward to hearing songs from the record as the band makes stops in Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, France, and the U.K. and more. Tickets for all upcoming shows are available now at www.slothrust.com.

Parallel Timeline was released last September via Dangerbird Records and features the singles "Cranium" and "Once More For The Ocean." Parallel Timeline (Origins), released in March, features demo + new versions of select tracks from Parallel Timeline, as well as commentary from bandleader Leah Wellbaum and drummer Will Gorin. Fans can stream Parallel Timeline (Origins) now at: https://ffm.to/ptorigins.

Educated musicians all with backgrounds in classical, jazz and blues, Parallel Timeline sees Slothrust leaning into improvisation -- something that in the past has lent itself to the infectious energy of their live shows. Parallel Timeline, mixed and co-produced by industry legend Billy Bush and mastered by Heba Kadry is a masterclass in balancing tenderness with the fierce guitar work Wellbaum has become known for. With a distinct yet unified sound that blends progressive rock, acoustic and pop, Slothrust has never been more confident.

SLOTHRUST UK / EU TOUR DATES

6/16 - Hradec Kralove, CZ @ Rock For People

6/18 - Cologne, DE @ Artheater

6/19 - Frankfurt, DE @ Nachtleben

6/20 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz

6/22 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

6/23 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown

6/25 - Aarau, CH @ Kiff

6/26 - Munich, DE @ Strom

6/28 - Paris, FR @ Supersonic

6/29 - Liege, BE @ La Zone

6/30 - Breda, NL @ Mezz

7/1 - Larz, DE @ Fusion Festival

7/5 - Birmingham, UK @ Dead Wax

7/6 - Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute

7/7 - Nottingham, UK @ Bodega

7/8 - Cheltenham, UK @ 2000 Trees

7/9 - Huddersfield, UK @ The Parish

7/11 - London, UK @ The Garage

7/12 - Liverpool, UK @ EBGB's

7/13 - Sheffield, UK @ Record Junkee

7/14 - Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

SLOTHRUST NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

9/29 - Houston, TX @ The Secret Group *

9/30 - Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co *

10/1 - Austin, TX @ Antone's *

10/2 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *

10/4 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa *

10/7 - Memphis, TN @ Growlers *

10/8 - St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room *

10/9 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi

10/13 - Detroit, MI @ El Club *

10/14 - Lakewood, OH @ Mahall's 20 Lanes *

10/15 - Jamestown, NY @ Jamestown Skate Products *

10/16 - Toronto, ON @ Monarch *

10/19 - Syracuse, NY @ Lost Horizon *

10/20 - Albany, NY @ Empire Underground *

10/21 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre *

10/22 - Cambridge, MA @ Sinclair

* - with Weakened Friends