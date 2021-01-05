Slippy Brings Hybrid Sound to New Noise Via 'Free'

Colliding meditative nature sounds with a sonic headrush of electronic synth and bass work, Slippy takes listeners on an innovative journey via his New Noise debut "Free."

Alex Swartwout -better known by his stage name Slippy- is an EDM producer and DJ hailing from Tampa, Florida. He began releasing music with Monstercat in 2015 and has quickly grown to become a rising figure in the bass music scene. His distinguished brand of low-end music has earned him support from the likes of Steve Aoki, Diplo, Seven Lions, NGHTMRE and Adventure Club, as well as song placements in Rocket League and Beat Saber video games.

"Free" is an evocative single, full of lush sonic textures and energetic bass drops. It embodies Slippy's quintessential sound, which can be best described as a riveting hybrid of genres containing dark, sinister, and orchestral-influenced undertones. His diverse catalog of music will be showcased on a forthcoming guest mix for Annie Nightingale's BBC Radio 1 & BBC Radio 1XTRA program.

New Noise is Dim Mak's new music discovery imprint that focuses on cutting edge sounds from burgeoning artists across the genre spectrum. New Noise originally got its start as a compilation series highlighting fresh faces handpicked by Steve Aoki and the Dim Mak crew. Since then, the platform has evolved into a bi-weekly, free-download model based on singles. New Noise's current incarnation is also copyright free, which allows the budding community of Twitch gamers and amateur YouTube creators to use New Noise music in their videos and live streams without the need to purchase or pay fees, all in exchange for linking back to the artists and their music.

Listen to "Free" here: