Sleater-Kinney to Release 'Little Rope Deluxe;' Share New Single 'Here Today'

Sleater-Kinney have announced Little Rope Deluxe, an expanded version of their critically acclaimed eleventh album. Little Rope Deluxe includes the previously released stripped back Frayed Rope Sessions, special live versions captured at The Forum in Melbourne and three brand new songs recorded during the original Little Rope album sessions including “Here Today.”

“Here Today” arrives with a video made in collaboration with activist art collective In Decline, who tagged the song's charged lyrics all across Los Angeles in a series of guerrilla projections.

“We’re excited to share ‘Here Today’ with you - it’s a song we recorded during the Little Rope sessions. It's an earnest song about our brief time here on earth, and where to find meaning in it.”

Little Rope Deluxe Track List:

Disc 1:

01. Hell

02. Needlessly Wild

03. Say It Like You Mean It

04. Hunt You Down

05. Small Finds

06. Don’t Feel Right

07. Six Mistakes

08. Crusader

09. Dress Yourself

10. Untidy Creature

Disc 2:

01. This Time

02. Here Today

03. Nothing to Lose

04. Hell - Live

05. Say It Like You Mean It - Live

06. Needlessly Wild - Live

07. Say It Like You Mean - Frayed Version

08. Hunt You Down - Frayed Version

09. Untidy Creature - Frayed Version

Sleater-Kinney Tour Dates:

August 30 - Wiltshire, UK @ End of the Road Festival

October 4-6 - San Francisco, CA @ Hardly Strictly Bluegrass

October 5 - Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater * - SOLD OUT

October 6 - Tacoma, WA @ McMenamis Elks Temple ^

* w/ Oh, Rose

^ w/ ill peach

Album Art Credit: Sophia Nahli Allison

