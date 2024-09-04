Sleater-Kinney to Release 'Little Rope Deluxe;' Share New Single 'Here Today'

The deluxe edition includes special live versions captured at The Forum in Melbourne and three brand new songs recorded during the original Little Rope album sessions.
Sleater-Kinney have announced Little Rope Deluxe, an expanded version of their critically acclaimed eleventh album. Little Rope Deluxe includes the previously released stripped back Frayed Rope Sessions, special live versions captured at The Forum in Melbourne and three brand new songs recorded during the original Little Rope album sessions including “Here Today.”
“Here Today” arrives with a video made in collaboration with activist art collective In Decline, who tagged the song's charged lyrics all across Los Angeles in a series of guerrilla projections.
“We’re excited to share ‘Here Today’ with you - it’s a song we recorded during the Little Rope sessions. It's an earnest song about our brief time here on earth, and where to find meaning in it.”
Disc 1:
01. Hell
02. Needlessly Wild
03. Say It Like You Mean It
04. Hunt You Down
05. Small Finds
06. Don’t Feel Right
07. Six Mistakes
08. Crusader
09. Dress Yourself
10. Untidy Creature
Disc 2:
01. This Time
02. Here Today
03. Nothing to Lose
04. Hell - Live
05. Say It Like You Mean It - Live
06. Needlessly Wild - Live
07. Say It Like You Mean - Frayed Version
08. Hunt You Down - Frayed Version
09. Untidy Creature - Frayed Version
August 30 - Wiltshire, UK @ End of the Road Festival
October 4-6 - San Francisco, CA @ Hardly Strictly Bluegrass
October 5 - Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater * - SOLD OUT
October 6 - Tacoma, WA @ McMenamis Elks Temple ^
* w/ Oh, Rose
^ w/ ill peach
Album Art Credit: Sophia Nahli Allison
Videos