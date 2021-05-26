Sleater-Kinney Share New Track And Video For 'High In The Grass'

Today, rock band Sleater-Kinney share their second offering "High In The Grass" from their forthcoming 10thstudio album, Path Of Wellness which is due out June 11th via Mom+Pop. To coincide with the track release, the band also shares the Kelly Sears directed video.

"High In The Grass" follows the release of the first single "Worry With You" which was met with great critical praise from the likes of The New York Times "The Playlist," NPR Music's "All Songs Considered" as well as Rolling Stone, FADER, Vulture, Stereogum and many more. "Worry With You" was the first new from the band music since 2019. The accompanying visual, which was shot in Portland, OR was directed by Alberta Poon and stars Fabi Reyna and Megan Watson. Watch/Listen HERE.

In the midst of 2020's endless turbulence, Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker wrote and recorded the album in Portland, OR. They welcomed local musicians in the studio to bring their vision to life. For the first time, the band also took the reins and self-produced the eleven-track offering. With their new release, the band deliver a provocative, powerful, and poetic statement when alternative music and culture could use it the most. Check out the full track listing below and pre-order the album HERE.

Sleater-Kinney are set to hit the road this August for the "It's Time" co-headlining tour with Wilco. The tour, which also features opener NNAMDÏ, will kick off on August 5th in Spokane and will hit major cities including New York, Boston and Philadelphia before wrapping in Chicago, IL on August 28th. Tickets are available to purchase now. For more information, please visit http://www.sleater-kinney.com/.

Watch the video for "High In The Grass" here: