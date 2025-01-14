Skunk Anansie Release New Single 'An Artist Is An Artist'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



British rock icons Skunk Anansie have released their brand new single ‘An Artist Is An Artist’. Their first new music in almost three years, it finds the acclaimed four-piece at the peak of their powers, and is a witty, provocative, pulsating slice of spiky, new-wave brilliance.

Tackling everything from ageism to our current need for approval in the digital age, ‘An Artist Is An Artist’ somehow seems to hark back to the band’s vitriolic debut single, ‘Little Baby Swastikkka’, in terms of its confrontational quality. It also reaffirms the fact that Skunk Anansie are part of Britain’s proud agit-pop lineage that extends back to The Slits, whilst also conjuring up the wordplay of Ian Dury.

Produced by David Sitek of TV On The Radio fame, known for his production work with Foals, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Santigold, Solange, Weezer and Chelsea Wolfe, ‘An Artist Is An Artist’ is the surprising first taste of what’s to come from the band in 2025. Reinvigorated after a period of introspection, their work with Sitek has seen the band twist and turn, stepping out of their comfort zone and re-shaping themselves into a lean and vital musical machine, ready to take on the world once more.



“His name seemed to be on a lot of records that we liked. But none of the records sounded the same. The records all sounded fresh, but mainly the artists all sounded like themselves,” says Skin of the producer.



“He basically reminded us that the process of making music didn’t need to be that complicated. When you start a band it never is, so it was a good reminder of that, and he got us to strip things right down,” continues guitarist Ace.



Originally based around a trademarked, hulking Skunk riff, the band listened to Sitek as he reduced the tune to its most primal essence. Then, he decided that they needed to add a sax solo. “I f*cking hate sax!” grimaces Skin, “then this really cool f*cking dude walks in and played sax like I’ve never heard it before, and at that point my mantra became, just trust The Dave.”



Strangely, what should have felt uncomfortable sounds utterly natural, and the band’s performance in the multi-coloured lyric video showcases how fresh, vital, current and contemporary they are; a rare feat for a multi-million selling group three decades on from their very first release.



‘An Artist Is An Artist’ will no doubt prove to be one of the highlights of the band’s upcoming European and UK headline tour which kicks off in Portugal on February 28th and continues through Spain, France, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Czechia, Poland, Denmark, Luxembourg, The Netherlands and Belgium before ending in the UK with 14 shows.

SKUNK ANANSIE – TOUR 2025

Feb 28th Porto – Coliseu Do Porto Ageas

March 1st Lisbon – Sagres Campo Pequeño

March 3rd Madrid – Sala La Paqui

March 4th Barcelona – Sala Razzmatazz

March 6th Lyon – Le Transbordeur

March 7th Milan – Alcatraz (SOLD OUT)

March 8th Zurich – Xtra (SOLD OUT)

March 10th Munich – Tonhalle (SOLD OUT)

March 11th Vienna – Arena (SOLD OUT)

March 12th Prague – Sasazu Club

March 14th Warsaw – Cos Torwar

March 16th Copenhagen – Vega (SOLD OUT)

March 17th Hamburg – Sporthalle

March 18th Berlin – Columbiahalle

March 19th Stuttgart – LKA Longhorn (SOLD OUT)

March 21st Luxembourg- Den Atelier (SOLD OUT)

March 22nd Amsterdam – Afas Live (SOLD OUT)

March 23rd Cologne – Palladium (VENUE UPGRADED)

March 25th Brussels – Ancienne Belgique (SOLD OUT)

March 26th Paris – L’Olympia

March 28th London – Roundhouse (SOLD OUT)

March 29th London – Roundhouse (SOLD OUT)

March 31st Cardiff – Cardiff University (SOLD OUT)

April 1st Bristol – Bristol Beacon (SOLD OUT)

April 3rd Nottingham – Rock City (SOLD OUT)

April 4th Manchester – O2 Apollo (SOLD OUT)

April 5th Birmingham – O2 Academy Birmingham (SOLD OUT)

April 7th Norwich – The LCR (SOLD OUT)

April 8th Cambridge – Corn Exchange (SOLD OUT)

April 10th Glasgow – O2 Academy Glasgow (SOLD OUT)

April 11th Newcastle – NX Newcastle (SOLD OUT)

April 12th Leeds – O2 Academy Leeds (SOLD OUT)

April 14th Bournemouth - O2 Academy Bournemouth (SOLD OUT)

April 15th Brighton – Brighton Dome (SOLD OUT)

April 16th Guildford – G Live

ABOUT SKUNK ANANSIE

Skunk Anansie, formed in 1994 in London, are a seminal band; one of the first multi-racial British rock bands, who are known for their powerful sound and thought-provoking lyrics. Fronted by the charismatic and dynamic vocalist Skin, the band blends alternative rock with elements of punk and metal. They remain one of the most important and influential bands of their era.



Their debut album Paranoid & Sunburnt (1995) and its follow up Stoosh (1996) both hit the Top 10 album chart in the UK, and with hits like ‘Weak’ and ‘Hedonism’, they established themselves on the international stage, helped by their stunning live performances. In 1999, Skunk Anansie closed the decade off in style by releasing their third studio album, Post org*smic Chill and headlining Glastonbury Festival, before surprisingly going on a lengthy hiatus in 2001.



The band reconvened in 2008 to embark on the second chapter of their career, releasing three acclaimed albums - 2010’s Wonderlustre, 2012’s Black Traffic and 2015’s Anarchytecture. In 2019, the band marked their 25th anniversary with 25LIVE@25, a live album that brings together the greatest songs from their six studio albums.



Throughout their career, Skunk Anansie have sold over five million records around the world. The band’s international prominence continues to thrive today, selling out live arenas and headlining festivals across the continent.



Skunk Anansie are celebrated for addressing political and social issues through their music, breaking racial and gender barriers in rock. Their influence extends beyond music, contributing to discussions on identity, equality, and activism.

PHOTO CREDIT: ROB O’CONNOR

Comments