Skillet Announce Fall 2021 Headline Tour
SKILLET, one of the best-selling rock bands of the 21st century who have garnered two Grammy nominations and are a member of the Pandora Billionaires Club, have announced Fall 2021 U.S. headline tour dates. Adelitas Way will serve as main support. The trek, dubbed "The Aftermath Tour," kicks off September 12 in Chicago and runs through October 22 in St. Louis. All dates are below.
"Touring is back and we're ready to rock," says Skillet frontman John Cooper. "This will be our first tour with VIP since we paused for 2020. I'm ready to get out there and interact with our fans again. We're thrilled to have Adelitas Way joining us too. I'm counting down the days."
Pre-sale tickets will be available Wednesday, June 23 at 10am local time. The regular on-sale is set for Friday, June 25 at 10am local time. Get tickets here.
A limited quantity of VIP packages are available, which include a ticket to the show, a pre-show Q&A and trivia contest hosted by Skillet, and exclusive merchandise. The VIP packages go on sale today, as well.
Skillet's latest album Victorious: The Aftermath is out now.
SKILLET ON TOUR:
WITH ADELITAS WAY:
9/12 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
9/14 - Cleveland, OH - TempleLive
9/15 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
9/18 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland
9/19 - Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore
9/21 - Norfolk, VA - Norva
9/22 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
9/25 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
9/28 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
9/29 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
10/1 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec
10/2 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
10/5 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak
10/6 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
10/9 - Boise, ID - Revolution
10/11 - Portland, OR - Roseland
10/12 - Kennewick, WA - Toyota Center
10/14 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
10/15 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee
10/16 - Anaheim, CA - The Grove
10/17 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto
10/19 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey
10/21 - Kansas City, MO - Midland
10/22 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant