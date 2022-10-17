Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Skid Row UK Tour Starts This Week With New Album Out Now

The band kick off their huge UK headline tour this Wednesday in Wolverhampton.

Oct. 17, 2022  

Skid Row released their hugely acclaimed new album last Friday to massive global critical acclaim, with many publications hailing it as a spectacular comeback and one of the best rock albums of 2022.

It is currently topping iTunes and Amazon charts around the world and on track to give the band their highest official UK chart placing in many years.

The band kick off their huge UK headline tour this Wednesday in Wolverhampton, with 13 further dates including London's Kentish Town Forum on Monday 24th October. See full tour dates below.

Listen to the new single here:

Watch the new music video here:

The Gang's All Here Tour 2022

Oct. 19 - KK's Steel Mill, Wolverhampton, UK
Oct. 20 - Chalk, Brighton, UK
Oct. 21 - Cardiff University SU, Cardiff, UK
Oct. 23 - O2 Academy, Bristol, UK
Oct. 24 - O2 Forum, London, UK
Oct. 25 - Rock City, Nottingham, UK
Oct. 27 - O2 Ritz, Manchester, UK
Oct. 28 - O2 Academy, Sheffield, UK
Oct. 29 - Hangar 34, Liverpool, UK
Oct. 31 - O2 Academy, Glasgow, UK
Nov. 1 - Northumbria University, Newcastle, UK
Nov. 3 - Cambridge Junction, Cambridge, UK
Nov. 4 - HRH Festival, Great Yarmouth, UK
Nov. 18 - Epic Studios, Norwich, UK

