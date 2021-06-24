Skeleten Shares New Track 'Live In Another World'

Today Sydney producer and vocalist Skeleten adds an immersive dance floor beat to his signature ethereal synth work on "Live In Another World", out now on Astral People Recordings / [PIAS]. The new track is at once intimate and otherworldly, hinting at another reality that's sitting dormant.

On "Live In Another World", Skeleten says: "I feel like we always have to be able to imagine better worlds for ourselves and I love people and things that make me feel like there's another reality just there, waiting."

This latest single follows the release of 2020 debut single and FBi Radio's Song of the Year nominee "Mirrored", along with "Biting Stone" and "Walking On Your Name". In April "Walking On Your Name" was reimagined and reconstructed by the expert touch of two of Australia's most forward-thinking producers: Sydney-born, London-based rising star Logic1000 (whose other remixing credits include Caribou, Four Tet and Christine & The Queens) as well as Melbourne-based electronic experimenter Rings Around Saturn.

Earlier this month, Cosmo's Midnight shared official reworks of songs from their 2020 album Yesteryear from Skeleten and Omar S. On the live front, Skeleten announced a headline show at the Sydney Opera House for VIVID Live, which sold out in just a few hours and is taking place on August 25.

Russell Fitzgibbon cut his teeth in Sydney's tight-knit electronic community just as the city itself was forging its own identity. As an artist, his symbiotic relationship with his hometown saw his career blossom in tandem with the city's electronic coming of age. A gradual shift from early maximal sample-based productions morphed into more dance-focused releases as he continued to cultivate his sound. Always looking to understand music in new ways, these years of restless experimentation led to the genesis of his most personal project to date; Skeleten.

As one half of the renowned production duo Fishing, Fitzgibbon has previously enjoyed support from Pitchfork, XLR8R, Rolling Stone and more. He has graced festival stages nationally including sets at Splendour In The Grass, Big Day Out, Groovin' The Moo, The Falls Music and Arts Festival, supported a slew of international artists like SBTRKT, Jungle, Yeasayer and The Go Team and headlined a run of sold-out, headline shows down the East Coast of Australia

The new direction is Fitzgibbon unfiltered for the first time as both a vocalist and producer. At the core of the project lies a strong sense of uncomplicated openness, as the music naturally took shape over relaxed, late-night sessions between other work. "For the first time, I was really just making music with absolutely no intention, just doing exactly what felt good in the moment," Skeleten says. "It was only after I had all these ideas floating around that I started to realise how much it sounded like me, and maybe understand a little of what I was getting at." Drawing from a seemingly limitless creative well, Skeleten contributes all design and visual components for the project, offering an all-encompassing visceral experience for his listeners.

"Live In Another World" is out now on Astral People Recordings / [PIAS].

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Imogen Grist