Skegss Announce U.S. Headlining Tour

Australian rock and roll themed band Skegss are headed back to the US with headlining dates this Fall, including stops at Los Angeles's El Rey, Chicago's Bottom Lounge and NYC's Bowery Ballroom. Hailing from and around Byron Bay, the band is known for their dizzyingly energetic sets and in the past year alone have seen the venues they play jump in size to nearly 6,000 in Australia. And with good reason, asTone Deaf said "one listen to their live show proves that they deserve everything they have achieved, with bands three times their age dreaming of pulling off a show like this." The Mancunion (UK) also caught a set, saying "really bloody fun are three words that ultimately sum up the experience of seeing Skegss live." Their November shows will be their biggest rooms yet in the US. See all tour dates below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 9th at 10:00AM local time. Visit www.skegss.com for more info.

Skegss is Ben Reed (vocals,guitar), Toby Cregan (bass) and Jonny Lani (drums). Formed in 2013, the band first charmed listeners with a series of EP's, before releasing their riotous-yet-nostalgic sugar-rush of a debut album, My Own Mess. The album is bursting with youth, sunshine and unabashed punk rock hits, withClash calling it "the new album of the summer" and features stand out single "Up In The Clouds," as well as tracks "Paradise" and "Stop." The collection of 15 tracks are the sound of walking the tightrope of reckless abandon, but with one eye looking back at what you've done the night before.

My Own Mess is out now (BUY/STREAM) and vinyl of the album is finally coming to the US this September 6th, 2019.

Skegss US tour dates:

11/1 - Seattle, WA - Vera Project

11/2 - Portland, OR - Dantes

11/4 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

11/5 - Sacramento, CA - Harlows

11/7 - Los Angeles, CA El Rey

11/8 - San Diego, CA - Casbah

11/9 - Long Beach, CA, - Venue TBC

11/11 - St. Paul, MN, - Turf Club

11/12 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

11/13 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

11/15 - Washington, DC - Rock N Roll Hotel

11/16 - Philly, PA - Boot and Saddle

11/17 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

11/19 - New York, NY - The Bowery Ballroom

Photo Credit: Dani Southcomb





