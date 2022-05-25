Sizzy Rocket Begins New Era With 'Rebel Revolution'

Punk-pop sensation Sizzy Rocket is back with an inspiring new single, "Rebel Revolution," available today at all DSPs and streaming services. An official visualizer is streaming now via YouTube; a fourth studio album is underway.

An electrically charged rock 'n roll paean to self-love and transformation, "Rebel Revolution" sees Rocket joining forces with longtime collaborator Benny Reiner and 3x GRAMMY® Award-nominated super-producer Fernando Garibay, known for his work with Lady Gaga on such era-defining albums as 2011's 4x RIAA platinum milestone, Born This Way.

"I wanted to make a hot, gay summer anthem," Sizzy Rocket says. "Honestly, 'Rebel Revolution' is about being gay as f. I had to free myself and let go of the fear I was harboring from being shamed and told to hide my gayness early in my career. It's about taking my power back, the idea that true rebellion comes from within. A rebel is simply someone who dares to show themselves to the world - and this song is calling all rebels."

"I had been doing a lot of songwriting with Fernando Garibay at his studio and it was a dream of mine to get him on the track - 'Born This Way' was such a defining record in my life. I was nervous to ask but he actually said yes and we banged out the production in two intense days. He has a way of tapping into an artist's true essence - the process transformed me and brought my inner pop diva to life. It just means so much to finally feel strong in my own skin and carry on such a powerful message."

Known for her dynamically brazen on-stage persona, Sizzy Rocket will celebrate "Rebel Revolution'' with an eagerly awaited live performance at the hugely popular West Coast weekly LGBTQ+ event, Tiger Heat, set for Los Angeles, CA's AVALON Hollywood on Thursday, June 9. Additional North American dates will be announced soon.

Sizzy Rocket challenges what it means to be a pop artist in 2022 with her DIY approach, poetic and unapologetic lyricism, and a genre-blending musicality that takes influence from punk, hip-hop, and beyond. The Los Angeles-based artist became the sneering face of 21st century rock 'n' roll thanks to her viral 2016 electro-pop-punk seducer, "Bestie," an unapologetically profane paean to turning your BFF into one with benefits.

2019 saw the release of Sizzy's sophomore album, GRRRL, clocking in at #19 on the iTunes "Top Alternative Albums" chart, followed by a self-booked, sold-out US tour with TV star chloe mk as support. 2020's third studio album, ANARCHY (which peaked at #16 on the Alternative Album charts and Top 50 in overall genre charts) explores her own personal chaos and dives into her punk roots for an artful experience unlike anything she had released before.

The accompanying ticketed livestream - ANARCHY: COME TO LIFE - brought fans and friends together into a virtual performance art experience, presented live from an abandoned theme park.

The album includes the single, "Smells Like Sex," joined by an official music video exhibited at Miami Art Week and honored by Playboy. Next, Sizzy tapped up-and-comers UPSAHL and Mothica for remixes of fan-favorite album tracks for 2021's THE BITCH EP. Last year also saw a new mixtape, TOO YOUNG TO DIE, released to her ravenous cult fanbase via text message in a Dropbox link, accompanied by a tour with Troi Irons as support.

As if that weren't enough, her corrupting influence can be heard on songs penned for artists like Blu DeTiger, Noah Cyrus, Bea Miller. A seasoned touring artist, Sizzy has opened as direct support for GIRLI, Shamir, KITTEN, and Lauren Sanderson and performed on the Main Stage at San Antonio and Grand Rapids PRIDE Festivals. Now, with "Rebel Revolution" and more new music on the horizon, it's clear that Sizzy Rocket is poised for full blown stardom... and she's just getting started.

Watch the visualizer for the new single here: