Sixpence None the Richer Unveil Latin American Tour & Support Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sixpence None the Richer have announced a summer full of live performances, including a tour of South America and support dates with Toad the Wet Sprocket, Semisonic, and KT Tunstall.

The band’s first-ever live record, Live at Gruene Hall, will be released on April 18th, 2025, via Flatiron Recordings. Fans will have a chance to buy the double-vinyl early at their participating local independent retailer, as it is a featured release at Record Store Day on April 12th.

Recorded on October 18th, 2024, at a sold-out Gruene Hall in their hometown of New Braunfels, TX, the record includes the first-ever live recording of the band’s iconic song “Kiss Me”, which can be heard everywhere now.

Between BLACKPINK band member Lisa interpolating the band’s iconic “Kiss Me” on her new single, Sabrina Carpenter covering the song live, and Kelly Clarkson covering the track on her talk show, it’s no surprise that the single has gone Triple Platinum and just surpassed ONE BILLION lifetime streams on Spotify (1/3 of which came in the last twelve months alone!). This is not a 90’s heritage act. This is a return to the limelight for the 2X Grammy-nominated original lineup of Leigh Nash, Matt Slocum, Dale Baker, and Justin Cary.

SIXPENCE NONE THE RICHER LIVE:

MAY:



24 Musicians Corner Nashville, TN

29 Alcans Hall Ribeirao Preto, Brazil

31 Theatre Boa Vista Recife, Brazil



JUNE:



01 Riomar Kennedy Fortaleza, Brazil

03 Teatro Iguatemi Campinas, Brazil

04 Teatro AMRIGS Porto Alegre, Brazil

06 Montevideo Music Box Montevideo, Uruguay

07 Palermo Groove Buenos Aires, Argentina

08 Teatro Teleton Santiago, Chile

10 Teatro Ney Soares Belo Horizonte, Brazil

11 Clara Nunes Theater Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

13 Tork n’ Roll Curitiba, Brazil

14 Carioca Club Sao Paulo, Brazil

15 Toinha Brasil Show Brasilia, Brazil

17 Anfiteatro de La Exposicion Lima, Peru

18 Astor Plaza Bogota, Colombia

19 Aurora at Soho Panama, Panama

20 Amorcito Corazon San Jose, Costa Rica

22 Foro Indie Rocks! Ciudad De Mexico, Mexico



JULY:



10 Gruene Hall New Braunfels, TX

11 Tannahill’s Tavern Fort Worth, TX

12 The Church Studio Tulsa, OK

13 Tower Theatre Oklahoma City, OK

14 The Liberty Roswell, NM

15 191 Toole Tucson, AZ



With Toad the Wet Sprocket:



17 Balboa Theatre San Diego, CA

18 Adventist Health Tulare, CA

19 The UC Theatre Berkeley, CA

20 Quarry Park Rocklin, CA



With Semisonic, Toad the Wet Sprocket:



23 The Cuthbert Eugene, OR

24 Mount Baker Theatre Bellingham, WA

25 The Moore Theatre Seattle, WA

26 The Festival at Sandpoint Sandpoint, ID

28 Red Butte Garden Salt Lake City, UT

30 Denver Botanic Gardens Denver, CO



AUGUST:



01 The Astro La Vista, NE

02 Grinders KC Kansas City, MO

03 The Factory Chesterfield, MO

05 Rose Music Center Huber Heights, OH

06 The Magic Bag (headline) Ferndale, MI

07 The Salt Shed Chicago, IL

08 Broad Ripple Park Indianapolis, IN

09 Kresge Auditorium Interlochen, MI

10 Warner Vineyards Paw Paw, MI

11 Jergel’s (headline) Warrendale, PA



With KT Tunstall, Toad the Wet Sprocket:



13 Capital One Hall Tysons Corner, VA

14 Westville Music Bowl New Haven. CT

15 Artpark Lewiston, NY

16 Chevalier Theatre Medford, MA

18 Tree House Brewing South Deerfield, MA

19 Santander Center Reading, PA

21 Koka Booth Cary, NC

22 Woodruff Arts Center Atlanta, GA

23 The Amp Ballantyne Charlotte, NC

27 Waterfront Wednesday (headline) Louisville, KY

Comments