News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Sixpence None the Richer Unveil Latin American Tour & Support Dates

Sixpence None the Richer will serve as support on dates with Toad the Wet Sprocket, Semisonic, and KT Tunstall.

By: Apr. 03, 2025
Sixpence None the Richer Unveil Latin American Tour & Support Dates Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Sixpence None the Richer have announced a summer full of live performances, including a tour of South America and support dates with Toad the Wet Sprocket, Semisonic, and KT Tunstall.

The band’s first-ever live record, Live at Gruene Hall, will be released on April 18th, 2025, via Flatiron Recordings. Fans will have a chance to buy the double-vinyl early at their participating local independent retailer, as it is a featured release at Record Store Day on April 12th.

Recorded on October 18th, 2024, at a sold-out Gruene Hall in their hometown of New Braunfels, TX, the record includes the first-ever live recording of the band’s iconic song “Kiss Me”, which can be heard everywhere now.

Between BLACKPINK band member Lisa interpolating the band’s iconic “Kiss Me” on her new single, Sabrina Carpenter covering the song live, and Kelly Clarkson covering the track on her talk show, it’s no surprise that the single has gone Triple Platinum and just surpassed ONE BILLION lifetime streams on Spotify (1/3 of which came in the last twelve months alone!). This is not a 90’s heritage act. This is a return to the limelight for the 2X Grammy-nominated original lineup of Leigh Nash, Matt Slocum, Dale Baker, and Justin Cary.

SIXPENCE NONE THE RICHER LIVE:

MAY:
 
24        Musicians Corner                    Nashville, TN
29        Alcans Hall                              Ribeirao Preto, Brazil
31        Theatre Boa Vista                   Recife, Brazil
 
JUNE:
 
01        Riomar Kennedy                     Fortaleza, Brazil
03        Teatro Iguatemi                       Campinas, Brazil
04        Teatro AMRIGS                      Porto Alegre, Brazil
06        Montevideo Music Box           Montevideo, Uruguay
07        Palermo Groove                     Buenos Aires, Argentina
08        Teatro Teleton                         Santiago, Chile
10        Teatro Ney Soares                  Belo Horizonte, Brazil
11        Clara Nunes Theater              Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
13        Tork n’ Roll                              Curitiba, Brazil
14        Carioca Club                           Sao Paulo, Brazil
15        Toinha Brasil Show                Brasilia, Brazil
17        Anfiteatro de La Exposicion    Lima, Peru
18        Astor Plaza                              Bogota, Colombia
19        Aurora at Soho                        Panama, Panama
20        Amorcito Corazon                   San Jose, Costa Rica
22        Foro Indie Rocks!                   Ciudad De Mexico, Mexico
 
JULY:
 
10        Gruene Hall                             New Braunfels, TX
11        Tannahill’s Tavern                  Fort Worth, TX
12        The Church Studio                  Tulsa, OK
13        Tower Theatre                        Oklahoma City, OK
14        The Liberty                              Roswell, NM
15        191 Toole                                Tucson, AZ
 
With Toad the Wet Sprocket:
 
17        Balboa Theatre                       San Diego, CA
18        Adventist Health                     Tulare, CA
19        The UC Theatre                      Berkeley, CA
20        Quarry Park                            Rocklin, CA
 
With Semisonic, Toad the Wet Sprocket:
 
23        The Cuthbert                           Eugene, OR
24        Mount Baker Theatre              Bellingham, WA
25        The Moore Theatre                 Seattle, WA
26        The Festival at Sandpoint       Sandpoint, ID
28        Red Butte Garden                   Salt Lake City, UT
30        Denver Botanic Gardens        Denver, CO
 
AUGUST:

01        The Astro                                La Vista, NE
02        Grinders KC                            Kansas City, MO
03        The Factory                            Chesterfield, MO
05        Rose Music Center                 Huber Heights, OH
06        The Magic Bag (headline)      Ferndale, MI
07        The Salt Shed                         Chicago, IL
08        Broad Ripple Park                  Indianapolis, IN
09        Kresge Auditorium                  Interlochen, MI
10        Warner Vineyards                   Paw Paw, MI
11        Jergel’s (headline)                  Warrendale, PA
 
With KT Tunstall, Toad the Wet Sprocket:
 
13        Capital One Hall                      Tysons Corner, VA
14        Westville Music Bowl              New Haven. CT
15        Artpark                                    Lewiston, NY
16        Chevalier Theatre                   Medford, MA
18        Tree House Brewing               South Deerfield, MA
19        Santander Center                   Reading, PA
21        Koka Booth                             Cary, NC
22        Woodruff Arts Center              Atlanta, GA
23        The Amp Ballantyne               Charlotte, NC 
27        Waterfront Wednesday (headline)   Louisville, KY

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.





Videos