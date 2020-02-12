Sister Sledge, Shed 7 and More Announced for Watchet Festival 2020

WATCHET LIVE FESTIVAL is proud to announce not one but two Main Stage headliners for 2020.

Headlining on Friday night will be none other than one of popular music's most admired musical families, the incredible Sister Sledge!

With trendsetting style and musical flair, Sister Sledge created a unique sound that has garnered Grammy nominations, number one hits, and timeless global anthems. The lyrics to We Are Family were inspired by the real-life dynamic between the four sisters and propelled them to worldwide fame. Following the phenomenal success of We Are Family, they have continued to fire up the charts over more than 5 decades, including much loved classics Got to Love Somebody, Lost in Music, He's The Greatest Dancer, Thinking of You, and their #1 UK smash Frankie.

Sunday's headliners Shed Seven are one of the UK's best loved indie bands, having achieved an incredible fifteen UK Top 40 singles and four Top 20 albums.

Formed in York in 1991, Shed Seven signed to Polydor in 1994. Their second single Dolphin, was so successful it led to their first Top of the Pops appearance, and was quickly followed up by debut album Change Giver, which saw the band being awarded their first Gold Disc.

Shed Seven went on to write a host of bona fide indie classic singles, including Going For Gold, Speakeasy, Burn This Disco Down, and of course this iconic Chasing Rainbows. They have 4 further critically acclaimed albums, including A Maximum High, Let It Ride, and 2017's Instant Pleasures; recorded after the band's return from a long hiatus. Now fully back in action and on the road again, Watchet Festival is delighted to welcome indie royalty to the main stage on Sunday night.

Other act's announced include Paul Young (yes, THAT Paul Young!)-fronted Tex-Mex band Los Pacaminos, BBC introducing act Rupert Stroud, Future Dub Orchestra, The Simmertones plus a heavily-requested return visit from The Bar Steward Sons of Val Doonican.

As previously announced we are delighted to welcome Gabrielle to the the Main Stage on Saturday. With five million albums sold, 2 Brit Awards, 2 Mobos, an Ivor Novello for Outstanding Song Collection, in the 25 years since her iconic hit Dreams reached No.1 in the UK, Gabrielle's voice remains gloriously unique; one of the most compelling, natural voices in British pop history.

The Blockheads return to Watchet Festival main stage for the first time since in 2012, and will be once again drawing on their huge back catalogue of hits including What A Waste, Hit Me With You. Rhythm Stick, Reasons To Be Cheerful and of course, Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll.

Oh My God! It's The Church will bring the Udder Stage to a riotous close on Saturday. An international entertainment phenomenon, combining music, comedy and thrilling dance routines; their wild Services have travelled the world, infecting the masses with undiluted, raucous joy.

Sound Of The Sirens are a foot stomping, tear jerking, crowd engaging female folk/rock duo whose strengths lie in their passion, conviction and chemistry. Firm favourites of Radio 2's Chris Evans, they have captivated audiences across the UK and beyond, and will round off the festival in perfect style as Sunday's Udder Stage headliner act.

Watchet Festival is a not-for-profit family festival with amazing views of the West Somerset coastline and beyond. Three live stages host more than 60 live acts, bringing a wide range of high-calibre musical acts not normally found performing in West Somerset, at a very affordable price.

With advance tickets for this year's festival selling faster than even before, Watchet 2020 once is set to continue the festival's tradition of completely selling out in advance. Those wishing to camp on site are particularly encouraged to buy their tickets as soon as possible as a significant proportion of tickets have already sold out.

Whilst ALL on-site Camper van tickets have SOLD OUT, Campervan and Caravan parking has been arranged at Warren Bay Holiday village, where a shuttle bus will run to and from the festival.

Alongside a wide variety of high quality food stalls, the extensive in-house Cider and Real Ale Bar prices are kept as low as possible, providing one of the best-value refreshments offerings to be found at any event in the UK.

Returning after yet another completely sold-out-in-advance festival in 2019 (which featured memorable performances from the likes of The Lightning Seeds, Embrace, Reverend & The Makers alongside the incomparable Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Watchet LIVE Festival will once again support a wider variety of local charities, including Elliot's Touch, The Freddie Pring Memorial Fund and "Stand Against Speed 4 Bethany", and as always, under 13's are free.

Watchet Live CIC, the charity behind Watchet Live Festival, are proud recipients of the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service; the highest award that can be given a volunteer group in the UK.

WATCHET FESTIVAL 2020

Weekend Tickets (includes camping)

£90 (Adults 16+), £75 (Youths 13-15), £275 (Family Weekend Ticket - 2 Adults & 2 Youths)

Weekend Tickets (no camping)

£77.50 (Adults 16+), £60 (Youths 13-15), £250 (Family Weekend Ticket) Parking

Cars £10

Campervans SOLD OUT -

Contact Warren Bay Holiday Village for nearby Off Site Campervan & Caravan Options (Shuttle bus provided)

Accompanied Children aged 12 and under can attend for free - no advance ticket required. Tickets subject to booking fees. Buy online and full T&C's at www.watchetfestival.co.uk





