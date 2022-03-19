Singer/Songwriter Tody Castillo Drops New Single, 'What It Means to Be a Man'

Today, Austin-based songwriter Tody Castillo released a new single entitled "What It Means To Be A Man" from his forthcoming album Old Rodriguez. Produced by Castillo and recorded with Grammy Award-winning engineer Steve Christensen (Steve Earle, Robert Ellis, Khruangbin, Paul McCartney), Old Rodriguez is set for release on April 8 via Athens, GA-based label Strolling Bones Records.

Over soft piano and subtle harmonies, Castillo's voice is paired in tandem with his melodic guitar playing, showcasing the introspective rumination of the song's narrator, urging themselves to be strong and move forward. American Blues Scene premiered the song saying "Tody paints the words with a magnificent vocal styling and melody, relaxed yet still suffused with a rock and roll purity." Listen to "What It Means To Be A Man" via YouTube. Preorder and presave Old Rodriguez.

"'What It Means To Be A Man' is a song about a man dealing with depression and doubt," says Castillo. "It's about the pressure and joy of being a young father. He's working hard to provide a better life, while trying to not lose sight of his dream."

Fatherhood, cross-country road trips, wartime stories passed from one generation to the next and philosophical skatepark conversations stitch together the fabric of Old Rodriguez. On his first body of work in 13 years, the Kingsville-born and Austin-based singer and songwriter ponders the past, present and future across ten tracks. He began work on Old Rodriguez in 2009. The album was finished and mastered twice by 2014, yet Castillo felt it best to let the material sit until it felt ready.

Eventually, Old Rodriguez landed in the hands of Strolling Bones who signed Castillo in 2021 with a plan to release not only this latest LP, but also properly re-release his back catalog of work, Tody Castillo (2004) and Windhorse (2009). "What It Means To Be A Man" is the album's third single; Castillo previously released the guitar-lead "March For Miles" and the existential "Highway 59." Glide Magazine premiered the latter saying, "there is a folksy sensibility in the way he delivers his lyrics, but this song shows that he isn't afraid to rock out."

"I sat on this record, because I knew it was too good for me just to put out on my own." says Castillo. "I'm 47, and I just got a record deal... I've had a passion and desire to get that since the beginning. When you hear this. I hope it feels good and hits close to home. I want it to mean something to you."

About Strolling Bones Records:

Born of a simple desire to create an environment for artists to grow, Strolling Bones Records was launched in 2020 by George Fontaine Sr., who also owns New West Records. Rather than focusing on a singular genre, the throughline at Strolling Bones Records is grounded in the pursuit of unique voices and visions. Find more information here: strollingbonesrecords.com.

Tody Castillo Online

Photo Credits: Justin Cook