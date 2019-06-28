Singer-Songwriter/Pop Artist NIve Releases New Song LIBERATED Today

Korean-American artist NIve is a multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter and producer with an endless mission to help his listeners slow down, express themselves, and find comfort and be liberated through his music. Today (June 28), NIve (pronounced Neeve) has released his latest single "Liberated," an inspiring track dedicated to empowering others through his own hardships.

"Liberated"-which NIve announced last Thursday, June 20 alongside World Refugee Day--is an uplifting anthem of hope and consolation for anyone who is struggling in life. The words he sings are what NIve wished he could have heard when he was going through his darkest moments. With "Liberated," he is expressing that it's okay not to be okay; there is a freedom that comes with acknowledging struggle. The song is NIve's way of saying, "I'm here for you, everything will be alright." With the release of "Liberated", NIve influences that leaning on someone is not a sign of weakness, but rather a step towards growth and healing.

View the lyric video here:

Alongside hopeful lyrics, NIve also incorporated breathtaking acoustic guitar that sets the tone for the track. As his voice floats above the arrangement, the song develops into a captivating, percussive, rallying pop tune, hook-laden and undeniable.

Based in Los Angeles, California, but with roots all around the world, NIve has solidified his global presence in pop music by co-writing "Beautiful Goodbye" for CHEN, a member of K-Pop boyband EXO, which upon its release debuted at #1 in 45 countries. This past May he made his 153 Entertainment debut with "Who I Am." Supported by Billboard and AllKPop, along with an exquisite acoustic visualizer, the song hit #1 on Apple in nine countries in Asia and was recently supported by MONSTA X's WonHo and MinHyuk while on V Live in Korea. As a recent signing to Epic Records, MONSTA X is gaining a lot of visibility now via collaborations with Steve Aoki and French Montana.

153 Entertainment is the newly formed record label of 153 Group in a joint-venture partnership with Warner Music Group. It is helmed by executive producer Hyuk Shin, a multi-platinum producer whose records have sold millions of copies worldwide. Shin has worked with many leading pop and K-Pop artists, ranging from Justin Bieber, EXO, DEAN, GOT7, SHINee, NCT 127, MONSTA X, and so many more.





