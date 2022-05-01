Singer-Songwriter and Performer A STARR Releases Debut Single, 'No Filter'

Singer, songwriter, and performer A STARR has released her debut single "No Filter," out today. Skittering 808s and swaggering baselines set the tone for the anthemic track as A STARR's vocals exude sassy confidence through a punchy cadence. Establishing herself as a bold personality with an even bolder voice, "No Filter" is an empowering declaration encouraging listeners to drop the social media façade and be the real version of themselves.

Co-written with Grammy-nominated Songwriter/Producer Poo Bear (Justin Bieber, Usher, Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez) and produced by Grammy-nominated DJ/Producer Shndō (Justin Bieber's "Peaches"), "No Filter" introduces A STARR as she presents her authentic self with unabashed honesty.

WATCH THE "NO FILTER" LYRIC VIDEO HERE

"Nowadays, people hide behind social media. They're pretending to be someone they're not," A STARR shares. "They're just following what everyone else is doing though. Instead of being a follower, be your own leader. I've realized that over these last few years. The real people will accept you for who you are, and that's all that matters. You don't need a filter."

Gravitating towards music since she was a toddler, A STARR quickly found a creative outlet through entertaining and began to develop her presence as a performer, acting in multiple school plays and performing in talent shows. It wasn't long before A STARR caught the attention of Poo Bear who saw something different in the young artist and they immediately dove into writing and recording with the legend's support, unlocking her talents like never before.

"No Filter" is just a taste of what's to come from A STARR as she speaks her mind without compromise and introduces listeners to her world of fierce and irresistibly catchy urban-charged pop. Stay tuned for more new music from A STARR in the coming weeks!

