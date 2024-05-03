Singer-Songwriter Will Stewart's New 'Live in Norway' LP Drops in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Birmingham, Alabama singer-songwriter Will Stewart (The Blips) is set to release his new Live in Norway album later this spring.

Joined by his backing group The Gold Band, featuring Janet Simpson (guitar, vocals), Ross Parker (bass) and Tyler McGuire (drums), the quartet run through a spirited live set of guitar-driven folk-rock songs that traverse through Stewart's previous two studio albums - Slow Life (2022) and County Seat (2018).

This was the first time Stewart & Co performed in Trondheim, Norway, but you'd never know it listening to this live recording, as it documents the palpable connection between both the band and enthusiastic crowd that night at the small club Bar Moskus.

Prior to the release of Live in Norway, Stewart will be dropping his lead single "Real Drag" (Live) on May 3rd. Will shares a bit more info on this engaging track, "Ross Parker, my longtime friend and bassist, sent me a rough demo of 'Real Drag' last year. I slightly tweaked the arrangement and melody and added a verse, and it immediately became a staple in our live set. I get to throw in some jangle on this one, and Janet's guitar playing compliments that in a nice way. The lyrics sort of speak for themselves, but it's about a series of unfortunate events after a long night of being out, which seems to be a common theme in a lot of my songs, now that I'm thinking about it. It's a combination of people and places that we've encountered over the years."

Live in Norway Tracklist:

Intro Just Be Sweet Rosalee Photograph Bad Memory On The Edge Of A Brightness Real Drag Dark Halls County Seat New World Daydream Sipsey

Photo credit: bass player Ross Parker

