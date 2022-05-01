Singer-Songwriter Michael McArthur Announces Sophomore Record

Today, singer/songwriter Michael McArthur announced his new album Milky Stars will release on September 9th through Transoceanic Records/Soundly Music. Recorded in Nashville and produced by Grammy-winner Jacquire King (Tom Waits, Kings of Leon, James Bay, Kaleo, Modest Mouse), McArthur's sophomore effort is rooted in his own mix of rock, raw soul, and lushly layered indie folk. The album's lead single "Lady Luck" is out now -- a gritty cry for help, held down by Marcus King Band's Drew Smithers on slide guitar. Listen to "Lady Luck" HERE. Pre-order/pre-save Milky Stars HERE.

Of the track, McArthur stated, "When I hear Drew's slide solo on this song, I can't help but imagine someone falling to Earth from the sky, spinning and tumbling. Reaching for the rip cord, but no dice. Then at the last possible moment, they find the handle, pull the cord, and the chute opens. Lady Luck."

An unapologetically lyric-forward writer, McArthur's words naturally wrap themselves around his listeners' lives when put to melody. Through trauma and triumph, music has been his lifelong companion. He writes what he knows, with each song carrying an undercurrent of darkness in a river of personal experience. As a kid, McArthur dreamed of becoming the world's best guitar player, but every time he'd sit down to practice, he found himself writing a song instead. Two decades later, not much has changed. Despite packing theaters and garnering critical acclaim for his captivating live shows, he still considers himself a hardworking songwriter first.

McArthur built his career the same way he writes his songs -- by putting in the work to get the muse to visit. Leaving the family restaurant business to pursue a full-time music career in 2010, McArthur bootstrapped the release of several singles and EPs with producers David Bianco (Tom Petty, Lucinda Williams) and Greg Wells (Adele, Taylor Swift, Rufus Wainwright). In 2019, he released his debut LP, Ever Green, Ever Rain, produced by Grammy-winner Ryan Freeland (Ray Lamontagne, Bonnie Raitt), which earned an exclusive premiere of the single, "Elaine," on Billboard, and praise from American Songwriter, HuffPost, PopMatters, Americana Highways, Cowboys & Indians, Glide, and Riffs & Rhymes among others.

Track List:

01) Grocery Store Skeletons

02) Lady Luck

03) Run Around

04) The Road I Knew

05) Oh, Sedona

06) I Needed You There

07) Time Well Spent

08) In a Lover's Dream

09) See Her as a Woman

10) Waltz for Life

11) A Common Ground

12) Winding River

Michael McArthur

Website - Facebook - Instagram - YouTube

Photo Credits: Mike Dunn